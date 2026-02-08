Alina Habba's Photo-Op With Jeanine Pirro Is A Double Mar-A-Lago Face Nightmare

Donald Trump surely has a thing for questionable lawyers during his second time in the White House, since he kept Alina Habba after people called her out for being his worst lawyer. To Habba's relief, Trump selecting Lindsey Halligan to be an interim U.S. attorney might have passed on the worst lawyer title. However, Habba later resigned from her role as the U.S. attorney in New Jersey in December 2025, at least a month before Halligan's own resignation, though Habba landed on her feet with a gig as an adviser to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Habba's also been put on blast for her looks as well as her government affairs. She isn't immune to the trend of Republican women, like Karoline Leavitt, wearing outdated looks, and she's definitely showing signs of "Mar-a-Lago face." The Republican women following these trends come off as a united front in U.S. politics. However, the aesthetic similarities can be quite jarring. Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for D.C., posted an Instagram carousel featuring pics with Habba shortly after attending the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2025.

No, you're not seeing double. Pirro and Habba eerily resembled each other in this snapshot. Their full cheeks, creaseless foreheads, and heavy eye makeup are markers of the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend. Their overly shiny lipstick in the same shade also seems to be a staple of MAGA makeup. The finishing touch was the nearly identical hair colors and earrings.