Alina Habba's Photo-Op With Jeanine Pirro Is A Double Mar-A-Lago Face Nightmare
Donald Trump surely has a thing for questionable lawyers during his second time in the White House, since he kept Alina Habba after people called her out for being his worst lawyer. To Habba's relief, Trump selecting Lindsey Halligan to be an interim U.S. attorney might have passed on the worst lawyer title. However, Habba later resigned from her role as the U.S. attorney in New Jersey in December 2025, at least a month before Halligan's own resignation, though Habba landed on her feet with a gig as an adviser to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Habba's also been put on blast for her looks as well as her government affairs. She isn't immune to the trend of Republican women, like Karoline Leavitt, wearing outdated looks, and she's definitely showing signs of "Mar-a-Lago face." The Republican women following these trends come off as a united front in U.S. politics. However, the aesthetic similarities can be quite jarring. Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for D.C., posted an Instagram carousel featuring pics with Habba shortly after attending the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2025.
No, you're not seeing double. Pirro and Habba eerily resembled each other in this snapshot. Their full cheeks, creaseless foreheads, and heavy eye makeup are markers of the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend. Their overly shiny lipstick in the same shade also seems to be a staple of MAGA makeup. The finishing touch was the nearly identical hair colors and earrings.
Maybe Habba's struggles are rubbing off on Pirro
The striking resemblance between Alina Habba and Jeanine Pirro isn't the only odd thing about the women in Donald Trump's squad. Pirro also had some legal mishaps within the first year of the president's second term. In September 2025, a man allegedly stood near the White House and flashed a red laser beam at an officer and the Marine One helicopter while Trump was inside. After Pirro charged Jacob Winkler with a felony for pointing a laser at the aircraft, a jury declared that he's not guilty in January 2026. The acquittal process was just 35 minutes and a blow to the Trump administration's exaggerated take on crime in Washington, D.C.
Winkler's attorneys Alexis Gardner and Ubong Akpan criticized the federal government for carrying out the case against their homeless client. They told HuffPost, "Every hour spent on this case was an hour not spent addressing real threats to our community. We need to stop policing poverty and start investing in dignity." Others flocked to social media to make fun of Pirro. Novelist Paul Rudnick posted on X, "She'll soon be starting a law firm called Pirro, Halligan & Habba."
Luckily for her, Pirro wasn't ousted from her role as the U.S. attorney for D.C. after that verdict, but losing one of the first felony cases in 2026 wasn't a good look. In fact, this situation might be another tragic detail in Pirro's life.