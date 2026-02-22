Side-By-Side Pics Highlight ABC News Anchor David Muir's Face Transformation

ABC News anchor Davd Muir is pretty well-known for aging like fine wine. As he's gained work experience over the years, Muir is also able to live an incredibly lavish lifestyle. His net worth has likely impacted his appearance as wealth gives people access to high-end self-care, such as luxury skin treatments and quality workout environments.

The news anchor's Instagram post on Christmas Eve 2025 brought attention to his face transformation. He shared a photo of himself in a beanie outside the window followed by a photo of his dog Axel, looking at nature from behind the gate. As Muir wished his followers "merry christmas eve," they returned the holiday greeting, but a few of them commented asking if the man in the picture is really David Muir.

In the image on the left, Muir attended the TIME 100 Gala in April 2019 and posed for the camera with his trademark smirk. The then-45-year-old anchor's skin was pretty smooth, and he only had forehead creases near his eyebrows and smile lines at the corners of his mouth. His bone structure has a more elongated appearance as well. Muir's December 2025 photo on the right looks very different from six years before. His smile lines are deeper and so are the lines on the center of his forehead between the brows, possibly caused by the face he's making. His face and neck look a bit wider at 52 than they did at 45, too. However, Muir's wearing a beanie, which likely shortens the length of his face.