Side-By-Side Pics Highlight ABC News Anchor David Muir's Face Transformation
ABC News anchor Davd Muir is pretty well-known for aging like fine wine. As he's gained work experience over the years, Muir is also able to live an incredibly lavish lifestyle. His net worth has likely impacted his appearance as wealth gives people access to high-end self-care, such as luxury skin treatments and quality workout environments.
The news anchor's Instagram post on Christmas Eve 2025 brought attention to his face transformation. He shared a photo of himself in a beanie outside the window followed by a photo of his dog Axel, looking at nature from behind the gate. As Muir wished his followers "merry christmas eve," they returned the holiday greeting, but a few of them commented asking if the man in the picture is really David Muir.
In the image on the left, Muir attended the TIME 100 Gala in April 2019 and posed for the camera with his trademark smirk. The then-45-year-old anchor's skin was pretty smooth, and he only had forehead creases near his eyebrows and smile lines at the corners of his mouth. His bone structure has a more elongated appearance as well. Muir's December 2025 photo on the right looks very different from six years before. His smile lines are deeper and so are the lines on the center of his forehead between the brows, possibly caused by the face he's making. His face and neck look a bit wider at 52 than they did at 45, too. However, Muir's wearing a beanie, which likely shortens the length of his face.
His transformation might be all natural
It's very common for anchors to invest in their looks, and the ones who work at large TV networks tend to exercise before getting on camera or with their colleagues. In November 2023, David Muir ran a marathon with Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and other ABC journalists. Earlier that year, he traveled to Greece with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and was humorously candid when discussing the outdoorsy experience on "Live with Kelly and Mark." The anchor said, "I think it's good that it's aches and pains week because honestly, it sounds fun and it is, but when you go on vacation with these two, the two fittest people on the planet, you then go into recovery for about three or four weeks, so I'm just starting to feel better again."
He also looked pretty fit in a photo from July 2025. Muir shared a photo of his arm wrapped around Kelly Ripa to Instagram and wrote, "youve always got my back," before he tagged Ripa in the caption. The tricep on his free arm has a chiseled look to it while his bicep on the arm wrapped around his friend had a moment to shine. His back muscles also looked prominent under his black T-shirt. While his exact workout routine remains unknown, it's very possible that consistent exercise played a role in Muir's transformation from his mid-40s to early 50s.