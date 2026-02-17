Kristi Noem Takes Another Hit As Her Belligerent Mouthpiece Tricia McLaughlin Bails On Trump Admin

Kristi Noem was surrounded by controversy even before becoming Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security. (She'll forever be doomed to appear in Google searches for "Kristi Noem puppy.") But all that pales in comparison to the troubles Noem has had since taking on the job. From Noem's "ICE Barbie" photo ops to her leadership of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the former South Dakota governor has been slammed by politicians and protesters. Now comes even more dire news: Her trusted mouthpiece is bailing on her.

Per CBS News and other sources, Tricia McLaughlin will be stepping down from her post as the department's spokesperson sometime during the week of February 22. It's a surprising move from someone who has been a staunch defender of Noem and the DHS, even in the face of criticism. But McLaughlin herself has recently come under fire. She's married to the CEO of a company that stands to profit handsomely from an ad about illegal immigration that Noem made in the fall of 2025. The ethics of the deal have been called into question.

McLaughlin's response to the fatal shooting of two Minneapolis residents by ICE agents has also damaged her reputation. The spokesperson claimed the killings were justified: Renee Good, she said, was "violent" and committing "an act of domestic terrorism" (per X). Footage of the incident shows Good turning her car away from ICE agent Jonathan Ross and trying to drive off before he opened fire. As for the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was legally carrying a gun, McLaughlin insisted he "wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement" (via The Guardian). Pretti, however, never drew his weapon and was disarmed before being shot 10 times by ICE agents.