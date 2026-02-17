Barack Obama's Date Night With Michelle At NBA All Star Game Proves He'll Always Best Trump
Donald Trump appears to have a long history of being jealous of Barack Obama, and we don't see that stopping anytime soon. At least, not when you have events like Barack's appearance at the NBA All-Star Game. Barack and Michelle Obama had a date night at the game, held in Inglewood, California, and when the two of them were shown on the big screen at the event, the stadium erupted in cheers, via X (formerly known as Twitter). In contrast, Trump has been ruthlessly booed at sporting events, and he's even rumored to have skipped attending the Super Bowl this year for fears that he would get jeers from the crowd.
My favorite teammates on and off the court. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uFdt002Qvf
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 15, 2026
Netizens certainly picked up on the reception that Barack and Michelle got at the game, and they guessed at how much it must have irritated Trump. One person posted on X, "I know somebody having a fit in the WH right now."
Another person pointed out how Trump had to "ask for applause" at a recent event and said, "Trump will never measure up to Obama." After seeing the reception that Barack got at the game, one person quipped, "Trump is going to ban the NBA tomorrow isn't he?!" It's likely Trump would be jealous of Obama's continued approval from the public and may even envy his relationship, as well.
Michelle and Barack Obama enjoy each other's company in a way we don't really see from Donald and Melania
It's not just that Barack Obama got applause from the crowd at the NBA All Star Game — he and Michelle Obama actually looked like they were having a good time together. Michelle shared a picture from the event of herself and Barack (joined by their youngest daughter, Sasha), captioning it with: "My favorite teammates on and off the court." That's not really the vibe that people see very often from Melania, Donald, and Barron Trump.
The Obamas appearance at the game compounded the contrast with Donald and Melania since it was the day after Valentine's Day. Michelle and Barack also celebrated that day together. The former president shared a photo of himself with his wife on X and wrote, "Celebrated Valentine's Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche!" In contrast, when Donald was asked about his Valentine's Day plans with Melania on Air Force One, it kind of sounded like he had forgotten about the day (and that he had a wife at all). His only Valentine's Day post on Truth Social was him lashing out at Bill Maher. Melania's X post on Valentine's Day highlighted her visit to The Children's Inn at NIH; Donald didn't even get a shoutout.
The White House account did share a photo of Donald and Melania on X, but they didn't look like they were all that fond of each other. Was that the best photo they could find? They're certainly a far cry from Michelle and Barack in that image, something we're reminded of every time we see the former first couple together.