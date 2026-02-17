Barack Obama's Date Night With Michelle At NBA All Star Game Proves He'll Always Best Trump

Donald Trump appears to have a long history of being jealous of Barack Obama, and we don't see that stopping anytime soon. At least, not when you have events like Barack's appearance at the NBA All-Star Game. Barack and Michelle Obama had a date night at the game, held in Inglewood, California, and when the two of them were shown on the big screen at the event, the stadium erupted in cheers, via X (formerly known as Twitter). In contrast, Trump has been ruthlessly booed at sporting events, and he's even rumored to have skipped attending the Super Bowl this year for fears that he would get jeers from the crowd.

My favorite teammates on and off the court. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uFdt002Qvf — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 15, 2026

Netizens certainly picked up on the reception that Barack and Michelle got at the game, and they guessed at how much it must have irritated Trump. One person posted on X, "I know somebody having a fit in the WH right now."

Another person pointed out how Trump had to "ask for applause" at a recent event and said, "Trump will never measure up to Obama." After seeing the reception that Barack got at the game, one person quipped, "Trump is going to ban the NBA tomorrow isn't he?!" It's likely Trump would be jealous of Obama's continued approval from the public and may even envy his relationship, as well.