Health Issues Savannah Guthrie's Mom Has Dealt With, According To Police Audio

Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker might actually be rendered useless because, even if it detects shifts in her heart's rhythm, she won't be able to contact her cardiologist to report them. Moreover, Dr. Frank LoVecchio, who appeared on Fox 10 Phoenix to discuss the dangers, underscored that failing to take her heart and blood pressure medication could result in a stroke or a heart attack, and that the elderly woman could also be in serious pain. Savannah Guthrie has some tragic health issues of her own, so she's likely at her wits' end. With no clear motivation as to why the crime was even committed in the first place, and no details of a suspect on the FBI's radar, the "Today" host took to Instagram to urge those behind her mother's disappearance "to do the right thing" while there's still time.

As Savannah stated emphatically, "It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. And I want to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late [...] to do the right thing." The FBI is currently analyzing a glove found not too far from Nancy's home in Arizona, which might point to the masked man briefly glimpsed on the surveillance footage. Thus far, however, this is the biggest lead that investigators have publicized.

Despite the fact that the spotlight suddenly got turned on Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie and her husband, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified to 13 News that, "Not one single person in the family is a suspect." The FBI has since increased the reward for information about Nancy's disappearance from $50,000 to $100,000.