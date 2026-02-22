Jenna Bush Hager's Political Views Are A Mystery And That's Smart, Expert Says
When Jenna Bush Hager accidentally registered as a member of New York's Independence Party, it made headlines. Her spokesperson, Megan Kopf Stackhouse, quickly put the media furor to rest by clarifying that Bush Hager intended to register as an Independent. "Like all new moms, she was functioning on very little sleep. She mistakenly registered for the Independence Party," Stackhouse explained to the New York Daily News in 2014. Naturally, scuttlebutt about the former first daughter's possible political affiliation has become one of the key rumors about Jenna Bush Hager that we can't ignore, but she has consistently remained mum about whether she leans left or right — despite being the daughter of a former Republican president. Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively told The List that this is actually a good thing.
"I've been doing this for over two decades, and I can tell you — the smartest thing a public figure can do right now is exactly what Jenna Bush Hager is doing. Stay in your lane," she reasoned. Prenner pointed out that the TV personality is so well-liked and trusted by her fans and loyal viewers on the "Today" show. All that could go away with one simple political statement either way. As Prenner warned, "The moment she starts wading into politics, she stops being Jenna and becomes a target. Why would she want that?"
The expert added that being the daughter of a former president already comes with plenty of baggage, and that navigating the complexities of that reality, especially as someone who hosts their own show, is already difficult enough without airing your political affiliations. "Every opinion she voices gets filtered through her father's presidency, her family's legacy, the whole political history that comes with that name," Prenner asserted.
Jenna Bush Hager handles any talk about politics with grace
Jenna Bush Hager has weathered many tragedies in her life, and given that Bush Hager's White House life complicated her relationship with her now-husband, it makes total sense that she leaves any talk about politics to the experts. That doesn't mean she hasn't engaged in some banter, however. While interviewing Former First Lady Michelle Obama on the "Today" show, in December 2025, the two women stumbled onto the topic of President Donald Trump's White House ballroom ego project, which saw the East Wing completely demolished. "There's no guidebook," Obama remarked of the first lady's assumed duties, quipping, "There's barely a staff. Now we don't have a building," (via People).
Hager chuckled at this comment. "I know, R.I.P. the East Wing," she responded. The host dipped into political talk again in January 2026 while interviewing Paris Hilton on "Today With Jenna & Sheinelle." Discussing Hilton's new documentary and her work on Capitol Hill, the former first daughter asked whether the reality star would ever consider running for office herself. "Only if I could paint the White House pink," Hilton replied, per TV Insider, to which Bush Hager joked, "Well, you could build a ballroom!"
The former first daughter managed to navigate both of these conversations without getting too political, likely because she has a clear view of the persona she wants to put out into the world. As communications expert Amy Prenner explained to The List, "We always tell clients: Know what story you want to tell, and don't let other people tell it for you. Jenna has done that beautifully." She elaborated, "Her story is about family, connection, warmth — and she protects that story by not giving anyone ammunition to rewrite it."