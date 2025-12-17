Donald Trump's Ballroom Ego Project Sparks Fresh Wave Of Hate & Amps Up The Grifter Allegations

There's much to bemoan about Donald Trump's ballroom plans. Though he wants it to be used for major functions and events like inaugurations, the National Park Service estimates it won't be done until 2028, when Trump is (maybe) on his way out of the White House. Beyond this, the rising costs of the unnecessary project have made the general public a bit antsy and resentful. One person on X, formerly Twitter, captured the collective cultural anxiety by pointing out that Trump's over-budget blunder comes "as Americans' health care premiums are set to triple in the next few weeks."

The rising price tag has caused some people to claim that Trump is seemingly not upfront with the American people, with one person sharing a video on X of the president from months prior in which he contradicted everything about the ballroom. In the video, Trump stated that the ballroom would cost $200 million (it won't), would be built quickly (it won't), and that it "won't interfere with the existing building" and will "pay total respect to it" (that building has been partially demolished).

$200M to $400M and we're nowhere near Ballroom's completion. If this doesn't convince people that Trump is a compulsive liar, nothing will pic.twitter.com/NOc4ZoNL52 — JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) December 17, 2025

"If this doesn't convince people that Trump is a compulsive liar, nothing will," the person wrote on X. Another person pointed to one of Trump's biggest insecurities — crowd size — by writing on X, "The only reason Trump wants a ballroom for an inauguration is because he is so insanely jealous he'll never ever ever see a crowd like this one," followed by a photo of Barack Obama's inauguration. Of course, plans change throughout construction, but with the project nowhere near complete, it's safe to assume the cost will continue to skyrocket, while the general public waits for some semblance of accountability.