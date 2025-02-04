Tragic Details About Jenna Bush Hager

What people go through as children can have a profound impact on them as adults, and Jenna Bush Hager knows that firsthand. On an episode of "Today," Hager opened up about the body image issues she faced when she was growing up. The television host shared a story about being in a bikini one day with her family, noting that her grandmother made a negative comment about her weight, and the comment stuck with her. The comment apparently stuck with her grandmother, too, because, as Hager shared, the two had a conversation later in her grandmother's life where she told Hager that her own mother had made comments like that when she was growing up. "[My grandmother] said, 'When I said those things to you, I was talking to myself,'" Hager said of their conversation.

Hager doesn't want those generational traumas to affect her own children. In a segment that Hager filmed for "Today," she talked candidly about her body image and health journey as an adult, noting that she's come to appreciate herself as a child in a way that she didn't while growing up. "The pictures of myself as a little girl that may not have felt the cutest, it was like, well she was the funniest, and she was smart, and she had a huge heart, and those are the things that I tried to emphasize," Hager said of herself. The television host said that she doesn't speak negatively about her body in front of her children — she instead models healthy habits and how to take care of oneself.