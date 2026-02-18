'Unlikable' JD Vance Brutally Roasted After Embarrassing Response To Fox News Question

Vice President JD Vance seemingly wants to be the next president so badly, he doesn't know what to do with himself when people ask him about the 2028 election. So he laughs and laughs and questions whether it's really something he wants to do (when very clearly, it is). President Donald Trump's right-hand man is getting roasted for a February 17, 2026, Fox News interview, where he was asked point blank about his future political aspirations. "Surely, as vice president, you'd like to be president?" Fox anchor Martha MacCallum pressed. Vance appeared a tad uncomfortable as he uttered a forced cackle before saying, "Would I?" (via X).

MacCALLUM: But surely, as VP, you'd like to be president JD VANCE: Heh heh hah hah! Would I? pic.twitter.com/Q8O0p1z1tF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2026

He then proceeded to explain that he wants to focus on his current job as vice president and not rush to look toward the future, basically proclaiming that he'll be staying in his lane for now. We suspect the vice president's eagerness to downplay his presidential aspirations has something to do with Trump's fragile ego, lest he be the subject of one of the president's next social media meltdowns. He offered a similar answer to the same question during an October 2025 interview with "Pod Force One," saying, "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let's handle it then."

Meanwhile, netizens have been roasting Vance for his embarrassing moment on Fox News. "It's truly impressive how unlikable JD Vance is," one pundit opined. Another added, "JD Vance has negative rizz. Anti-aura. Unlimited lame." Others highlighted Vance's strange chuckle at the journalist's question.