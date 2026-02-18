'Unlikable' JD Vance Brutally Roasted After Embarrassing Response To Fox News Question
Vice President JD Vance seemingly wants to be the next president so badly, he doesn't know what to do with himself when people ask him about the 2028 election. So he laughs and laughs and questions whether it's really something he wants to do (when very clearly, it is). President Donald Trump's right-hand man is getting roasted for a February 17, 2026, Fox News interview, where he was asked point blank about his future political aspirations. "Surely, as vice president, you'd like to be president?" Fox anchor Martha MacCallum pressed. Vance appeared a tad uncomfortable as he uttered a forced cackle before saying, "Would I?" (via X).
MacCALLUM: But surely, as VP, you'd like to be president
JD VANCE: Heh heh hah hah! Would I? pic.twitter.com/Q8O0p1z1tF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2026
He then proceeded to explain that he wants to focus on his current job as vice president and not rush to look toward the future, basically proclaiming that he'll be staying in his lane for now. We suspect the vice president's eagerness to downplay his presidential aspirations has something to do with Trump's fragile ego, lest he be the subject of one of the president's next social media meltdowns. He offered a similar answer to the same question during an October 2025 interview with "Pod Force One," saying, "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let's handle it then."
Meanwhile, netizens have been roasting Vance for his embarrassing moment on Fox News. "It's truly impressive how unlikable JD Vance is," one pundit opined. Another added, "JD Vance has negative rizz. Anti-aura. Unlimited lame." Others highlighted Vance's strange chuckle at the journalist's question.
Trump has been hesitant to crown Vance as his successor
Of all the rumors about JD Vance we can't ignore, his future presidential hopes is definitely one of them. Given Donald Trump and Vance's complicated relationship, it makes sense that the former Ohio senator wouldn't want to steal his boss' thunder too early in the game. After all, Trump made a noteworthy comment in February 2025 when Fox News asked whether he believed Vance would be the next president. "No," Trump replied bluntly (via CBS News). "But he's very capable. ... I think you have a lot of very capable people," he continued, adding that it was "too early" for these discussions.
Fast forward a year later, and Trump hasn't changed his tune. In early February 2026, NBC News repeated the question, asking whether Trump's successor would be Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Vance. Trump refused to answer but did note, "I would say one is slightly more diplomatic than the other." He didn't elaborate on who he deems "more diplomatic" but did suggest that Vance and Rubio would make a good team, without revealing who he'd like to see as the face of the campaign.
Less than two weeks later, Trump again snubbed Vance when reporters asked whether he saw himself giving Rubio his endorsement, given the latter's recent success at the Munich Security Conference. Trump didn't rule it out, but he also didn't say that he would. "They're both fantastic, I think, really. And I think Marco did a great job in Munich," the president enthused, per The White House. It's no wonder Vance doesn't want to show the world just how much he really wants to make the White House home. If Trump doesn't endorse him, it sure will be embarrassing.