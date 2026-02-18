Kimberly Guilfoyle's Red Faux-Fur Fiasco Is Her Most Tasteless Ambassador Look Yet
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been caught red-handed... in yet another horrible outfit. We've all been begging Guilfoyle to ditch her frequent fashion mistakes for ages. The former Fox News cohost took on her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece nearly five months ago. So, some might have expected that her big new job might have influenced her to put together a more serious wardrobe by now. Well, apparently, this is not the case. Her latest ensemble is just as inappropriate for the occasion as her looks usually are. In fact, if this look is any indication, her style may be getting even worse.
On February 17, Guilfoyle shared photos on Instagram from the final of Sing for Greece 2026. The other folks standing around her in the photos all seem to be in slightly dressed-up but fairly laid-back looks. Donning a body-hugging red dress, a matching coat with big, over-the-top fur trim, and metallic pumps, the ambassador to Greece looked totally out of place at this event. And she did so in classic Guilfoyle style.
Kimberly Guilfoyle just can't quit her weird wardrobe
This outfit demanded all eyes on Kimberly Guilfoyle at this particular event — and not in a good way. Even since her big move, she has been slipping into skin-tight outfits in Greece, proving she can't shake her old ways. Add fast-fashion-looking details to the dress, like a metal embellishment and big, awkward cutouts, a cartoonishly loud coat, and uncomfortable-looking heels that clash with the outfit, and this latest look is quintessential Guilfoyle on overdrive.
Guilfoyle's style is basically the opposite of effortless. She often looks like she puts quite a bit of effort into looking like a caricature of MAGA trends. And, this seems to be her focus, rather than dressing appropriately for the event she's attending. Still, every time Guilfoyle attempts to class up her inappropriate style, it totally fails. And, at this point, we're starting to wonder if there's anything that will inspire her to leave her notoriously tacky taste behind.