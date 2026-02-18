Kimberly Guilfoyle's Red Faux-Fur Fiasco Is Her Most Tasteless Ambassador Look Yet

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been caught red-handed... in yet another horrible outfit. We've all been begging Guilfoyle to ditch her frequent fashion mistakes for ages. The former Fox News cohost took on her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece nearly five months ago. So, some might have expected that her big new job might have influenced her to put together a more serious wardrobe by now. Well, apparently, this is not the case. Her latest ensemble is just as inappropriate for the occasion as her looks usually are. In fact, if this look is any indication, her style may be getting even worse.

On February 17, Guilfoyle shared photos on Instagram from the final of Sing for Greece 2026. The other folks standing around her in the photos all seem to be in slightly dressed-up but fairly laid-back looks. Donning a body-hugging red dress, a matching coat with big, over-the-top fur trim, and metallic pumps, the ambassador to Greece looked totally out of place at this event. And she did so in classic Guilfoyle style.