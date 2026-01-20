Kimberly Guilfoyle Slips Into Skin-Tight Outfits In Greece & Proves She Can't Shake Her Old Ways

Kimberly Guilfoyle's appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Greece in 2025 seemed to signal a wardrobe refresh. Guilfoyle started giving serious Kamala pantsuit vibes, and her long sleeves and pants were a major departure from her usual skin-baring 'fits. Even so, a few traces remained, like Guilfoyle's fandom for bows. However, she took this in the direction of modest bow-tie blouses, rather than adornments on revealing cut-out dresses. It was a far cry from how she looked while dating Donald Trump Jr.

Despite this notable sartorial pivot, there were hints from the start that Guilfoyle hadn't renounced her past style completely. Soon after she arrived in Greece, Guilfoyle was already up to her old fashion tricks with a tacky outfit, pairing a sequined gown with a wild fur coat. Although she was partying on that occasion, a couple of more recent pics show that she's back to wearing revealing and inappropriate ensembles for other events as well.

In a January Instagram story, Guilfoyle shared a snap with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, and another with Arthur Graham Fisher, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Austria. She wore black dresses at both events, opting for a bodycon silhouette and including sheer mesh panels — all frequent features of Guilfoyle's past 'fits. In fact, a close look at the cut-out panels in the dress on the left shows that it's approaching Guilfoyle's see-through dress disaster from 2019, though she's not quite there yet (fortunately).