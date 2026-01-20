Kimberly Guilfoyle Slips Into Skin-Tight Outfits In Greece & Proves She Can't Shake Her Old Ways
Kimberly Guilfoyle's appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Greece in 2025 seemed to signal a wardrobe refresh. Guilfoyle started giving serious Kamala pantsuit vibes, and her long sleeves and pants were a major departure from her usual skin-baring 'fits. Even so, a few traces remained, like Guilfoyle's fandom for bows. However, she took this in the direction of modest bow-tie blouses, rather than adornments on revealing cut-out dresses. It was a far cry from how she looked while dating Donald Trump Jr.
Despite this notable sartorial pivot, there were hints from the start that Guilfoyle hadn't renounced her past style completely. Soon after she arrived in Greece, Guilfoyle was already up to her old fashion tricks with a tacky outfit, pairing a sequined gown with a wild fur coat. Although she was partying on that occasion, a couple of more recent pics show that she's back to wearing revealing and inappropriate ensembles for other events as well.
In a January Instagram story, Guilfoyle shared a snap with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, and another with Arthur Graham Fisher, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Austria. She wore black dresses at both events, opting for a bodycon silhouette and including sheer mesh panels — all frequent features of Guilfoyle's past 'fits. In fact, a close look at the cut-out panels in the dress on the left shows that it's approaching Guilfoyle's see-through dress disaster from 2019, though she's not quite there yet (fortunately).
Guilfoyle won't relinquish her favored styles for anyone
In some ways, it's not much of a surprise that Kimberly Guilfoyle would return to her tradition of inappropriate outfits. When her former fiancée, Donald Trump Jr., reportedly had beef with her outfits, Guilfoyle refused to let it change her style. Even so, there's a difference between partying and conducting business as an ambassador. As Guilfoyle indicated on X, formerly Twitter, the event with the Greek prime minister was a business dinner that welcomed an energy executive. If she's getting tired of pantsuits, a less revealing 'fit (like the skirt suit she wore on Veterans' Day) would have been more of a middle ground.
While Guilfoyle's pantsuits are still part of her regular rotation, it's likely that her old style will keep popping up in various ways. In late 2025, Guilfoyle's ultra leggy baddie aesthetic was on full display thanks to her short skirt, as well as a diaphanous lace gown that was revealing from multiple angles. "This dress is horrific for an ambassador to wear representing the US," griped one Instagram commenter.
However, some Greek politicians think Guilfoyle's fashion choices are a secondary consideration. Adonis Georgiadis, Greece's health minister, has appreciated all the attention Guilfoyle's attracted since she took her post. Energy discussions have been a key part of her ambassadorial duties, and Guilfoyle's diligence in moving projects forward has apparently been appreciated. "If she delivers, who cares if she has a see-through dress?" Georgiadis remarked to The New York Times in January 2026.