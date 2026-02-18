Queen Elizabeth's Rumored Meddling In William & Kate's Relationship Is Quite Revealing
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William have always been the apple of the British public's eye when it comes to royal pairings. With Kate Middleton and the Prince of Wales being next in line for the throne, the future face of the powerful family has to be picture-perfect at all times — even when their romantic relationship is less than rosy. It seems as though their vow to stay together "in sickness and in health" has been strenuously tested, especially after Middleton's cancer diagnosis in 2024. Perhaps there wasn't much of a foundation to begin with. In his book, "William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story", author Russell Myers claims that Queen Elizabeth II played a larger role in keeping the couple together than some might have assumed.
In an exclusive excerpt of the book from People, Myers explained how William's grandmother "could see [Kate] had all the qualities of a future Queen," making their suddenly "soured" relationship in 2007 cause for great alarm. After a devastating conversation in which the prince couldn't offer Middleton the security of a proposal, Queen Elizabeth invited him to Sunday lunch for a heart-to-heart.
Myers writes that, according to a source, "The Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith," prompting William to give the relationship another try. While this might seem like a sympathetic family gesture, the history of turbulent royal marriages might lead some to believe it was more of a genius PR move than grandmotherly advice.
Princess Diana and King Charles' marriage was a PR play gone wrong
Queen Elizabeth II was running PR for more than one royal marriage while reigning over England. Despite her son, King Charles, meeting his current wife, Queen Camilla, in the 1970s, Elizabeth "always detested" her and tried to steer Charles in a different direction, as Charles' biographer, Christopher Andersen, told the "Royal Report" podcast from Newsweek. His marriage to Princess Diana in 1981 reportedly had more to do with the royal family's specific criteria for a monarch than love itself.
In an interview with People, author Wendy Holden said the royal family had strict qualifications for a future Queen. "She needed to be young, she needed to be aristocratic, and she needed to be without a past. It was a very pragmatic decision," Holden said. Elizabeth had definite thoughts on the ideal candidate, and it wasn't Camilla.
Sound familiar? Kate Middleton checked all the Queen's boxes, and there was no guarantee that her grandson's next girlfriend would be a safer choice. The issue of succession also played a key role, as there was significantly more pressure on Prince William to make a sensible choice than on his younger brother, Prince Harry. While marrying for love hasn't completely worked out in Harry's best interest, he was at least awarded the freedom to make a choice, which is perhaps less than can be said for Prince William.
While the Princess and Prince of Wales might have gotten back together without Queen Elizabeth's intervention, the pair seem like a second attempt at the same PR move used on his father. Whether you think they're a good match or merely the British Royals' safest bet, the divorce rumors surrounding the future King and Queen might mean that meddling in affairs of the heart isn't always the best tactic.