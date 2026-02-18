Queen Elizabeth's Rumored Meddling In William & Kate's Relationship Is Quite Revealing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William have always been the apple of the British public's eye when it comes to royal pairings. With Kate Middleton and the Prince of Wales being next in line for the throne, the future face of the powerful family has to be picture-perfect at all times — even when their romantic relationship is less than rosy. It seems as though their vow to stay together "in sickness and in health" has been strenuously tested, especially after Middleton's cancer diagnosis in 2024. Perhaps there wasn't much of a foundation to begin with. In his book, "William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story", author Russell Myers claims that Queen Elizabeth II played a larger role in keeping the couple together than some might have assumed.

In an exclusive excerpt of the book from People, Myers explained how William's grandmother "could see [Kate] had all the qualities of a future Queen," making their suddenly "soured" relationship in 2007 cause for great alarm. After a devastating conversation in which the prince couldn't offer Middleton the security of a proposal, Queen Elizabeth invited him to Sunday lunch for a heart-to-heart.

Myers writes that, according to a source, "The Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith," prompting William to give the relationship another try. While this might seem like a sympathetic family gesture, the history of turbulent royal marriages might lead some to believe it was more of a genius PR move than grandmotherly advice.