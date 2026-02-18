Photos Of James Van Der Beek's Final Days Are Heartbreaking

Fans watched James Van Der Beek transform from a child star and followed his life and career until his tragic death at age 48. The "Dawson's Creek" star was in the spotlight for decades, which makes seeing photos of him at the end of his life even more painful. Van Der Beek died on February 11 after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer back in 2023. In an Instagram post announcing his passing, the star's wife wrote that "he met his final days with courage, faith, and grace." And, photos of him during those final days prove just that.

In the wake of Van Der Beek's tragic death, his close friend Stacy Keibler shared a photo on Instagram of the pair watching the sunset together. While the pic only shows Van Der Beek's back, it was still clear that he was using a wheelchair and appeared to be thinner than most fans were used to him looking. "Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life," Keibler wrote in the caption.