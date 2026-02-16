James Van Der Beek's Transformation From Child Star Until His Tragic Death At 48

Hollywood and the world are mourning the devastating loss of James Van Der Beek, who became a beloved figure in the entertainment industry after rising to fame through his starring role in the '90s teen drama hit "Dawson's Creek." The talented actor had an eclectic career spanning three decades and found success on both the big and small screens, memorably appearing in movies such as "Varsity Blues" and "The Rules of Attraction" and in popular TV shows like "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23."

In 2024, Van Der Beek made the shocking announcement that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. The TV veteran chronicled his cancer experience on social media while remaining optimistic about his treatment and prognosis. Tragically, Van Der Beek died on February 11, 2026, at just 48, leaving behind his wife, Kimberly, and six children. Tributes poured in from those closest to the actor, showcasing just how adored he was in both his professional and personal life.

Even as he faced an unfathomable health battle, Van Der Beek remained devoted to his family and craft, appearing as a contestant on "The Masked Singer" while also filming scenes for the "Legally Blonde" prequel series. Hopeful until the very end, Van Der Beek poignantly told "Today" of his cancer journey and career, "The greatest thing about work is cancer doesn't exist between action and cut."