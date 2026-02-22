Bravo Stars Who Were Fired Or Disciplined For Inappropriate Behavior
Bravo's expansive programming highlights the perfect intersection of extravagant wealth and over-the-top drama, both of which the average person can't relate to, but are happy to vicariously live through. From luxurious sit-downs across the "Real Housewives" franchise to sailing the seas with "Below Deck," one thing is always certain when it comes to Bravo: no matter how hard each cast tries to get along, an argument will always erupt somewhere down the line for everyone to see.
So many Bravo stars have come and gone throughout the years that it would take an extraordinary amount of time to cover each and every person that has graced the small screen. When tensions get too high or the paycheck no longer feels satisfying — among a plethora of other personal and/or professional reasons that, much of the time, are never truly highlighted — stars are quick to bounce with a message of gratitude or sarcastic quip in their wake. Bravo may thrive in conflict, but even they know when to draw a line in the sand, and have axed a tremendous amount of stars from their respective series due to less than stellar behavior.
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville was first introduced on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 2 as a recurring cast member. She was promoted to a full-time housewife for Season 3, a position she retained until Season 5. In 2015, Bravo axed Glanville from the series for repeatedly crossing boundaries with co-stars, like throwing a glass of wine on Eileen Davidson. "By the end, she couldn't get along with anyone, and no one wanted to shoot with her," a source told People.
In 2023, Glanville was announced as a cast member on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4. The season, which was filmed in Marrakesh, Morocco, was ultimately shelved by Bravo because Glanville was accused of sexual assault by her co-star, Caroline Manzo. The alleged assault occurred during filming, but was not captured on camera. Manzo subsequently filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Glanville in January 2024 — just one of the many scandals that completely rocked Bravo — Glanville denied all allegations.
Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks was first introduced to audiences on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 3 while pregnant with her first child. At the time, Parks gained a significant amount of attention because she gave conflicting information about her due date. The biggest storyline of Season 9, which premiered in 2017, revolved around a salacious rumor about Kandi Burruss. When Parks was eventually revealed to be the source of the rumor, she was immediately fired.
Unlike everyone else on this list, Parks managed to turn things around and regain her peach; she made her debut (again) on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 16. In May 2025, she told the New York Post that she decided to return after talking to former co-star Porsha Williams. It felt so good to be back where I started," Parks said. "It's very nostalgic for people who have watched me have both of my sons on television to now see them as tweens."
Thomas Ravenel
Thomas Ravenel was a main cast member for the first five seasons of the hit Bravo show "Southern Charm." However, in September 2018, Bravo fired Ravenel after he was arrested for battery and assault. He pleased guilty the following year.
Although Ravenel was given the boot, he has continuously maintained that he quit. In a since-deleted tweet (via People), Ravenel alleged, "In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me." In December 2019, Ravenel also claimed he was asked to return to "Southern Charm." In response to a fan's Instagram comment, Ravenel said he turned Bravo down and mentioned, "People.com will keep saying I was fired. They're disgusting!"
In February 2025, Ravenel briefly launched a campaign to be the next governor of South Carolina, although he suspended it several days later.
LeeAnne Locken
LeeAnne Locken was a part of the main cast for the first four seasons of "The Real Housewives of Dallas." During Season 4, Locken came under fire for making racial comments toward co-star Kary Brittingham during a cast trip to Thailand when she called Brittingham a "chirpy Mexican." In February 2020, Locken told People that she wouldn't return for Season 5 in order to focus on other things like family and philanthropy.
Locken didn't quit "The Real Housewives of Dallas," however. In actuality, Bravo fired her after her Season 4 comments toward Brittingham caused massive backlash; this was something confirmed by former co-star Cary Deuber amongst overwhelming speculation. As reported by Reality Tea, Deuber told her Instagram followers, "Yeah, LeeAnne's off 'RHOD.' Fired like me," she said during a live Q&A.
Danielle Staub
Danielle Staub was an OG housewife on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and was a main cast member for the first two seasons. Danielle Staub regularly clashed with Teresa Giudice and her other co-stars, and was the person on the receiving end of Giudice's legendary table flip. Staub wasn't technically fired after Season 2 — instead, Bravo didn't renew her contract because she was an intense liability with an explosive temper.
In 2017, Staub returned to "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" as a friend of the housewives and appeared between Season 8 and Season 10; her wedding to Marty Caffrey was a storyline for Season 9. During Season 10, Staub got into a physical altercation with co-star Margaret Josephs. After the incident, Staub left the show for good. "No one wants to work with someone who is so unstable," Josephs told Nicki Swift in September 2021. "That was truly a violent moment. It crossed the line."
Brett Caprioni
Brett Caprioni was introduced as a new server at SUR on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 8, which aired in 2020. As the season came to a close, Bravo announced that Caprioni was one of four "Vanderpump Rules" stars axed from the show due to racist behavior. Before Caprioni made his on-screen debut, old tweets from his Twitter account resurfaced; several messages contained the N-word, while another utilized the hashtag #womensuck.
Shortly after being fired, Caprioni spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The one-season wonder expressed regret for his actions and said, in part, "[Lisa Vanderpump] understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake ... she also believed in my capacity to learn from it and change. For that, I will always be grateful." As of February 2026, Caprioni no longer works in the hospitality industry and makes a living as an internet personality engaged to YouTuber Carli Bybel.
Kristen Doute
Kristen Doute was an original cast member on "Vanderpump Rules" who was introduced during Season 1 as a server at SUR. Throughout her tenure, Doute's explosive temper and high-strung personality got her into too many conflicts to count, especially regarding her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. In 2020, Doute was fired after eight seasons on "Vanderpump Rules" when she called the police on her co-star, Faith Stowers, for a crime she didn't commit.
Like Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute landed a spot on "The Valley" in 2024. During a Season 1 episode, Doute reflected on being fired from "Vanderpump Rules" and called it "the hardest time of [her] life thus far." "I'm not proud of what I did and I'm sorry that I've hurt people, but I've learned from my mistakes," Doute continued during a confessional.
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder was introduced during the first season of "Vanderpump Rules" as a server at SUR, but originally quit near the end of Season 3 because she moved to New York City. She then returned to the series as a guest in Season 4 and as a main cast member in Season 5.
However, in June 2020, along with Kristen Doute, Bravo fired Schroeder after "Vanderpump Rules" Season 8 because of her role in falsely accusing Faith Stowers of a crime. Schroeder had previously come under fire for other problematic statements, too, including the use of the caption "Nazi chic" on Instagram in 2018.
After being fired, Schroeder apologized for her previous behavior on the "Tamron Hall Show" in September 2020 and said she was actively working with a diversity coach to understand her privilege. Schroeder has maintained that she didn't realize the severity of her actions, and remains influential in the Bravo world years later — she appeared on a "Vanderpump Rules" spin-off and "Vanderpump Villa" in 2025. Moreover, Schroeder also hosted the reunion for Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 3.
Max Boyens
Max Boyens was introduced on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 8. At the time, he was the general manager at TomTom, another restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump. Boyens became a one-season wonder and was fired by Bravo for off-screen racism. In January 2020, People published several old tweets posted from Boyens's Twitter account. One read, "It upsets me that the word n**** is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word."
Boyens did not issue a statement directly following his firing, although he did apologize for his controversial remarks after the scandal originally broke. "I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry," he told Us Weekly at the time. Boyens later claimed in 2023 that he was only paid "around $4,000" for his time on "Vanderpump Rules."
Peter Hunziker
Peter "Pete" Hunziker was originally introduced as Lead Deckhand on "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 5 — the first spin-off to "Below Deck." As Season 5 progressed, Hunziker's temperament and passive-aggressive remarks toward Bosun Malia White led to him being demoted to a regular deckhand. Despite being a main cast member with a storyline, Hunziker was rarely given air-time.
This is because off-screen, Hunziker was fired by Bravo just after the season premiered in June 2020. After he was given the ax, Bravo cut him out of as much footage as possible. The reason? Hunziker got the boot because of racist, sexist, and misogynistic images he shared online after being cast on "Below Deck Mediterranean." Bravo didn't mention the remarks in their official statement, but a Reddit thread did explained what Hunziker posted.
Dorinda Medley
Dorinda Medley made her housewife debut on "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 7 and was a main cast member through Season 12. In August 2020, the Daily Mail reported that Bravo fired Medley ahead of Season 13 because of her antics while under the influence of alcohol, making it one of the most shocking departures in 'Real Housewives' history. While Medley had a hilarious side to her, she became verbally aggressive with her co-stars on-camera almost every time she drank.
When the news of her firing broke, Medley expressed a mixture of shock, disappointment, and appreciation. "It's released me to do other things ... It's put me in a really much saner place," Medley said on "RHONY" Season 12 reunion finale in 2020. After "The Real Housewives of New York City," Medley went on to star in "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" and two seasons of Peacock's "The Traitors."
Jax Taylor
Jax Taylor was introduced as an original cast member on "Vanderpump Rules" as a bartender at SUR. During his time on the show, Taylor married Brittany Cartwright, but fought with every co-star more than once, especially James Kennedy. In December 2020, Variety reported that Taylor and Cartwright were fired from the series because of Taylor's consistent erratic and volatile behavior, although they previously came under fire for hiring an anti-LGBTQ+ pastor to officiate their wedding.
In 2024, Taylor and Cartwright returned to Bravo on "The Valley," a loose spin-off of "Vanderpump Rules." However, their high-conflict marriage was put on full blast; like before, Taylor consistently argued with co-stars and displayed aggressive behavior. Taylor ultimately quit "The Valley" after Season 2 to focus on his mental health, although it's rumored that Bravo was going to fire Taylor again if he didn't leave.
Kelly Dodd
Kelly Dodd was introduced to viewers on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 11 and lasted as a housewife through Season 15. Bravo eventually fired Dodd in June 2021 because of controversial posts, comments, and photos on social media. When COVID-19 and the George Floyd protests kicked off in 2020, Dodd consistently posted things that got people in an uproar, including an image of her wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat.
Since being fired from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Dodd has continued to cause a stir on social media. While she eventually admitted that she got fired "because of myself," she didn't go down without a fight, either. In August 2022, Dodd questioned why she got canned while other housewives (Dodd named Teresa Giudice and Jen Shah) with criminal records remained on Bravo's payroll.
Jennie Nguyen
Jennie Nguyen was a one-season wonder who appeared as a main housewife on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 2. Nguyen wasn't particularly liked by viewers or her co-stars during her brief time, especially Mary Cosby. Bravo didn't fire Nguyen because of her low popularity, however, but because she posted a slew of offensive content on Facebook about the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Jennie Nguyen spoke out several times after being fired by Bravo, including an initial apology during an Instagram Live in January 2022. Nguyen expressed regret for the social media posts, but also insinuated that someone else might have been behind them. "I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me ... Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn't really matter at this point ... I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted," she said in part.
Ramona Singer
Ramona Singer was an original housewife on "The Real Housewives of New York City" and played a starring role throughout its first 13 seasons. Throughout her time on the show, Singer was frequently criticized by co-stars and viewers for supposedly speaking without thinking. This came to a head during Season 13, when Singer allegedly used the N-word. She also made several on-camera inflammatory comments against the Jewish and Black communities during a "Black Shabbat" event.
Singer wasn't technically fired from "The Real Housewives of New York City" — Bravo relaunched the series with a brand-new cast for Season 14 — although in 2023, she was banned from attending that year's BravoCon. Singer was barred from the event after she used the N-word during a conversation with a Page Six reporter. Ironically, the reporter was reaching out for comment about Singer's prior alleged use of the word.
Jill Zarin
Jill Zarin was an original cast member on "The Real Housewives of New York City" and had a starring role for the first four seasons. Before Season 5, Zarin and three other housewives — Alex McCord, Cindy Barshop, and Kelly Killoren Bensimon — were let go by Bravo when their contracts weren't renewed. But in February 2026, Zarin was announced as a cast member for the E! docuseries "The Golden Life," about the lives of iconic Big Apple housewives.
However, E! axed the former Bravo star from "The Golden Life" before the cameras even started rolling. Days after the cast was announced, Zarin went on a racist tirade about Bad Bunny's halftime performance at Super Bowl LX in a since-deleted Instagram video, now available on YouTube. "It was the worst halftime show ever ... I just think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish ... There were literally no um white people in the entire thing ... shame," she said to the camera. The day after E! fired Zarin, Page Six reported that Dorinda Medley was set to replace her.
Gary King
Gary King was introduced on "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" as the first officer of Parsifal III, taking over from Season 1's Paget Berry. King had been a main cast member since Season 2 through Season 5, which ran between October 2024 and January 2025. The "Below Deck" spin-off remains in limbo as of February 2026 as Bravo has yet to give any indication that there will be a sixth season.
There are several reasons why the future of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" is yet to be determined, with King's alleged off-camera behavior one of the largest. In February 2025, former "Below Deck" crew members Samantha Suarez and Grey Duddleston sued Bravo, NBC Universal, and King himself for multiple reasons, including sexual assault. In 2023, Suarez told Rolling Stone that King allegedly assaulted her during production of Season 4. Bravo has since cut all additional mentions of King online, although they haven't publicly fired him.