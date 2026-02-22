Bravo Stars Who Were Fired Or Disciplined For Inappropriate Behavior

Bravo's expansive programming highlights the perfect intersection of extravagant wealth and over-the-top drama, both of which the average person can't relate to, but are happy to vicariously live through. From luxurious sit-downs across the "Real Housewives" franchise to sailing the seas with "Below Deck," one thing is always certain when it comes to Bravo: no matter how hard each cast tries to get along, an argument will always erupt somewhere down the line for everyone to see.

So many Bravo stars have come and gone throughout the years that it would take an extraordinary amount of time to cover each and every person that has graced the small screen. When tensions get too high or the paycheck no longer feels satisfying — among a plethora of other personal and/or professional reasons that, much of the time, are never truly highlighted — stars are quick to bounce with a message of gratitude or sarcastic quip in their wake. Bravo may thrive in conflict, but even they know when to draw a line in the sand, and have axed a tremendous amount of stars from their respective series due to less than stellar behavior.