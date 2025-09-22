The following article includes mentions of addiction and allegations of sexual assault.

Bravo TV and its over-the-top reality shows have been part of the cultural zeitgeist for many years, largely thanks to the big dose of drama these programs have delivered. Arrests, affairs, and altercations have all been par for the course, and that's when the camera's weren't even rolling. In fact, some of the biggest scandals that completely rocked Bravo occurred off screen, setting off a firestorm of media attention that drove ratings on shows like "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck Down Under," and "The Real Housewives" franchise through the roof.

Bravo and reality television may have become synonymous over the years, but the channel didn't start off that way. The untold truth of Bravo TV is that it was originally developed in 1980 as a station where viewers could watch performing arts free from commercial interruptions. All that changed in 2002 when NBC bought Bravo and aired "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The show met with huge success and Bravo became NBC's new "Must See TV." As the shows grew in popularity, the cast members became household names with people gathering around the water coolers to discuss the latest sexcapades and scandals of the stars on their favorite reality shows. "The divide between real celebrities and Bravo celebrities has gotten thinner," New Yorker staff writer Naomi Fry told SSense, observing that Bravo's place in the pop culture landscape "has never been more prominent." It seems that, love it or hate it, reality television in all its dramatic glory is here to stay.