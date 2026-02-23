Before And After Photos Of Laura Loomer's Weight Loss & What She's Said About Her Health

Though she has admitted that her own struggles with her weight were hard for her, Laura Loomer doesn't appear to have similar sympathies for others. Even in her own March 2024 post on X, Loomer admitted she finds, "Being fat is mostly always a choice," which it's necessarily backed by science. She admitted that her health issues, including the insulin resistance, "slowed" her progress down, but she still achieved her goals through lifestyle changes that included a low-carb diet, cutting alcohol, and having no food after 9 p.m. Of course, Laura Loomer is notorious for starting some messy controversies, so her experiences have never held her back from pointing the finger at others.

There was the time in August of 2024 that Loomer made a post on X criticizing the appearance of former press secretary to Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham. Loomer claimed that Grisham "really hit the wall," and then suggested that "she must have gained about 75 pounds since" she left the first Trump administration. The comment section had mixed reviews to this, with one person suggesting that Loomer should be "the last person to be body shaming anyone." However, this wasn't an isolated incident.

In June of 2025, Loomer criticized the weight of New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a post on X, and once again things didn't go well. After claiming that Ocasio-Cortez was "getting massive," the responses were not kind to Loomer. Even those who agree with her politics took to X to beg her to "leave the body shaming alone."