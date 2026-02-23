Bad Bunny's Biggest Fan In Hollywood May Not Be Who You Expect

Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny has had a hugely impressive career trajectory, to say the very least. He's one of the WWE's most acclaimed celebrity guest wrestlers, was briefly attached to star in a "Spider-Man" spinoff movie, while Bad Bunny closed out 2025 by claiming the crown as Spotify's most streamed artist — no doubt leaving Donald Trump fuming in the process. Since then, the Bayamón native's star has continued to rise. Just one week after winning Album of the Year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, his halftime performance at Super Bowl LX drew over 128 million viewers, with even a number of Trump supporters breaking with the president to praise Bad Bunny's performance. It should come as no surprise, then, that the "Bullet Train" star has made plenty of friends and fans in the Hollywood sphere.

However, the Latin superstar's biggest celebrity fan is somewhat surprising. Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show had no shortage of celebrity cameos, from musical guest Lady Gaga to fellow Latin icons like Pedro Pascal and Cardi B. Even so, you'd be hard pressed to find a bigger Hollywood fan than "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm. The actor's endearing love for Bad Bunny gained traction on social media after "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin posted on Instagram bemoaning the halftime show and claiming that there were "literally no white people in the entire thing," seemingly ignoring Lady Gaga, whom she referenced later, entirely.

No white people? Did she not see Jon Hamm down there on the field pic.twitter.com/qko7xJZ7HF https://t.co/Q6oLHhkKX7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 10, 2026

Wu Tang is for the Children, a comedy account on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoted a repost of Zarin's rant, writing, "No white people? Did she not see Jon Hamm down there on the field[?]" alongside a video of the "Bridesmaids" star dancing his heart out while watching from the sidelines.