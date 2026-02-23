Bad Bunny's Biggest Fan In Hollywood May Not Be Who You Expect
Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny has had a hugely impressive career trajectory, to say the very least. He's one of the WWE's most acclaimed celebrity guest wrestlers, was briefly attached to star in a "Spider-Man" spinoff movie, while Bad Bunny closed out 2025 by claiming the crown as Spotify's most streamed artist — no doubt leaving Donald Trump fuming in the process. Since then, the Bayamón native's star has continued to rise. Just one week after winning Album of the Year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, his halftime performance at Super Bowl LX drew over 128 million viewers, with even a number of Trump supporters breaking with the president to praise Bad Bunny's performance. It should come as no surprise, then, that the "Bullet Train" star has made plenty of friends and fans in the Hollywood sphere.
However, the Latin superstar's biggest celebrity fan is somewhat surprising. Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show had no shortage of celebrity cameos, from musical guest Lady Gaga to fellow Latin icons like Pedro Pascal and Cardi B. Even so, you'd be hard pressed to find a bigger Hollywood fan than "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm. The actor's endearing love for Bad Bunny gained traction on social media after "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin posted on Instagram bemoaning the halftime show and claiming that there were "literally no white people in the entire thing," seemingly ignoring Lady Gaga, whom she referenced later, entirely.
Wu Tang is for the Children, a comedy account on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoted a repost of Zarin's rant, writing, "No white people? Did she not see Jon Hamm down there on the field[?]" alongside a video of the "Bridesmaids" star dancing his heart out while watching from the sidelines.
Jon Hamm has praised Bad Bunny on multiple occasions
Before you accuse Jon Hamm of simply hopping on the Bad Bunny bandwagon, we should note that the "Landman" star was singing the Puerto Rican pop sensation's praises long before either of them took to the field at Super Bowl LX. In 2025, Hamm went viral after a fellow concertgoer captured a video of him dancing enthusiastically at a Bad Bunny show in Puerto Rico. "I think it's really cool that he's going back to his home, to really kind of give back to the fans. He's reserving, like, the first four or five or 10 shows or whatever it is that are only for residents in Puerto Rico, which is like, so cool," the actor subsequently gushed on "Today" (via Instagram).
Hamm continued, "You can't listen to his music and not smile [...] He's a really nice guy and he's funny and he's fun and his music is awesome." During an interview with Apple Music, which was posted in February 2026, shortly before the Super Bowl took place, the "Baby Driver" star revealed that it was actually his wife, Anna Osceola, who first introduced him to Bad Bunny, and that she was listening to his music long before he became a household name in the mainland United States.
"She was an early, early adopter," Hamm confirmed. "She had gone on a vacation to Colombia with her friend and her sister and they were playing it in a dance club down there. [...] This was 10 years ago." The actor went on to explain that Bad Bunny's music had even become the "soundtrack" to his romance with Osceola — whom Hamm actually broke his "no marriage" rule for. As such, the happy couple might owe the singer a thank you.