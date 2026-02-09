MAGA Members Break With Trump & Praise Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Performance

While Donald Trump may have been caught screening Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance at Mar-a-Lago, he has nonetheless made it a point to critique the halftime show. Trump's angry Truth Social post about Bad Bunny included the comment, "There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD." He was certainly not the only one in the MAGA world who watched the show.

Many Trump supporters have echoed the president's vitriol — like the typically shady comments from Laura Loomer, who called Bad Bunny an "illegal alien farm worker." However, many MAGA members actually enjoyed the show, or at the very least, didn't seem to be filled with rage over the fact that someone sang in Spanish on television for 15 minutes.

Meghan McCain has had a love-hate relationship with Trump over the years, but she's often supported him and most MAGA causes. Regardless, her X (formerly Twitter) post about Bad Bunny had MAGA angry. She wrote, "I'm sorry but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn't enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show. And everything in life doesn't have to be ruined with politics."

Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul spoke out against his brother Jake Paul's anti-Bad Bunny post on X. Jake wrote that he'd be skipping the Bad Bunny show because it featured "a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America." Obviously, Bad Bunny is an American citizen, and he ended his performance by saying, "God bless America" (per Fox News). Logan replied to his brother on X: "Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."