Kristi Noem's Latest Job Request Amplifies Those Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors
Many jobs offer perks for partners and spouses: insurance, gym memberships, and even ... cruising around in luxury private jets? While U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's marriage has been having some engine problems (Kristi even got the cold shoulder from her husband, Bryon Noem, on her birthday), her rumored affair with "special government employee" Corey Lewandowski has reached new heights. When NBC obtained a brochure for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 Kristi has been flying around in, many were left to wonder if business and pleasure were getting grossly confused. With an interior designed by Peter Marino, the lavish aircraft features multiple bedrooms, a bar, and even a lounge area.
While some ICE officials view the jet as "too luxurious" for its intended purpose of deportations, Kristi and Lewandowski have frequently been spotted jet-setting together on the aircraft. Some might question what role a plush queen-sized bed would have in official DHS business, but aside from refueling those rumors about Kristi and Lewandowski having an affair, their justification for the jet isn't quite taking off. A DHS spokesperson insisted that purchasing it will ultimately save American taxpayers money, explaining to NBC, "This plane flies at 40% cheaper than what the military aircraft flies for ICE deportation flights. ... This is part of Secretary Noem's broader efforts to clamp down on inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars." However, with its current capacity at only 18 passengers (and sleeping 14), one can't help but wonder if the two lovebirds might find their new nest a bit crowded.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are prioritizing first-class comfort against officials' warnings
The luxury jet might be efficient for a weekend away from their spouses, but when it comes to Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's proposed use of the aircraft for deportation missions, DHS officials have a different opinion. While ICE typically charters commercial flights — moving 50-100 detainees as well as medical staff and officers per operation — this recent move to purchase and refit the jet still seems impractical. One official even deemed it "far-fetched," calling into question whether or not Noem's supposed need for the agency is entirely work-related.
There was also seemingly some pushback for the initial bid from Noem to purchase the $70 million luxury aircraft, but DHS officials are confident that the Office of Management and Budget will approve the purchase. This isn't the first time Noem has seemingly managed to push her way into getting what she wants, as even if her appointment of Lewandowski jeopardized her position in the Trump administration. While the "ICE Barbie" and her Ken are justifying the purchase of their mile-high love nest as a necessary business expense, they're getting side-eye from other ICE officials who can't help but further question their motives. With plans to purchase a total of eight 737s as part of their deportation missions, the American taxpayers might be footing the bill for a state-sanctioned extramarital affair.