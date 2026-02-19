Kristi Noem's Latest Job Request Amplifies Those Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors

Many jobs offer perks for partners and spouses: insurance, gym memberships, and even ... cruising around in luxury private jets? While U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's marriage has been having some engine problems (Kristi even got the cold shoulder from her husband, Bryon Noem, on her birthday), her rumored affair with "special government employee" Corey Lewandowski has reached new heights. When NBC obtained a brochure for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 Kristi has been flying around in, many were left to wonder if business and pleasure were getting grossly confused. With an interior designed by Peter Marino, the lavish aircraft features multiple bedrooms, a bar, and even a lounge area.

While some ICE officials view the jet as "too luxurious" for its intended purpose of deportations, Kristi and Lewandowski have frequently been spotted jet-setting together on the aircraft. Some might question what role a plush queen-sized bed would have in official DHS business, but aside from refueling those rumors about Kristi and Lewandowski having an affair, their justification for the jet isn't quite taking off. A DHS spokesperson insisted that purchasing it will ultimately save American taxpayers money, explaining to NBC, "This plane flies at 40% cheaper than what the military aircraft flies for ICE deportation flights. ... This is part of Secretary Noem's broader efforts to clamp down on inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars." However, with its current capacity at only 18 passengers (and sleeping 14), one can't help but wonder if the two lovebirds might find their new nest a bit crowded.