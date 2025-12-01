Kristi Noem Gets A Cold Shoulder From Husband Bryon On Her Birthday (& We Smell A Divorce)
Contrary to popular belief, there actually isn't a law that dictates someone must celebrate their partner's birthday on social media — but if a person tends to do it every year then suddenly stops, it's going to look like a red flag. That's what happened with Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, for the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security's most recent birthday. Kristi Noem, the mother of three, was born on November 30, 1971, which means she just turned 54 years old. However, Bryon didn't say a thing about his wife — to whom he's been married since 1992 – on social media.
To be fair, he also didn't publicly wish her a happy birthday on Instagram in 2024, but he did celebrate their 32nd anniversary that year. "It's been a heckuva ride and I'm so glad to have been on it with you. I love you Dear! You bless me," he captioned the post. Bryon did post a birthday message to Kristi in 2023, though, saying, "She is a sweetheart and so talented and a pleasure to be with." Considering how there are salacious rumors about Kristi's love life, it's not that big of a shock if Bryon didn't feel like giving his wife a shout-out for her birthday this year.
The Noems' marriage has been rocky for quite a while
There have been affair rumors about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski for years, but things may have come to a head in September 2025, after New York Magazine made the infidelity gossip front page news. Regardless of whether the scuttlebutt is true or not, seeing that could not have been good for the Noems' marriage. Once a seed is planted, it can be hard to get it to stop growing. Plus, sources telling the New York Post that the politician and Lewandowski weren't hiding their affair during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference certainly didn't help.
Earlier this year, people noticed a subtle red flag that hinted Kristi and Bryon Noem's marriage may be on the rocks. Neither Kristi nor Bryon tend to post much of the other on their social media pages. While that's not a smoking gun in the slightest, it is somewhat puzzling, since so many political officials want to keep up happy family appearances. Moreover, there were also rumors that Bryon didn't live with Kristi anymore, one of the other signs they are headed for divorce.