How Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Accidentally Exposed Rumored Affair To Trump

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is no stranger to controversy, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that she's reportedly not going to great lengths to keep her rumored affair with former Trump campaign manager and her unofficial chief of staff, Corey Lewandowski, under wraps, despite them both being married. In fact, the two are apparently so indiscreet that even President Donald Trump picked up on the romantic vibes, and it was all thanks to a sparkling beverage.

A source who spoke to the New York Post claimed the president was aghast at the two sharing a can of soda (Trump has been open about his germaphobia). Upon seeing the two splitting the beverage, he reportedly said, "You can't do that, it's pretty obvious! You can't do that, everyone's going to know!" Apparently, Trump tells this story to anyone who will listen. "That's his go-to story. He says that frequently about them," the source continued. Trump, whose unfiltered thoughts have insulted people right in front of him on numerous occasions, somehow managed to employ the unreliable filter between his mouth and his brain when journalists asked him about Noem and Lewandowski's rumored affair on Air Force One in February 2026.

The reporter in question wanted to know whether the president thought the affair gossip was "a bad look." Trump played dumb. "I don't know about that. I mean, I haven't heard that, but ... I'll find out about it, but I have not heard about it," the president babbled, per DWS News. Sources all indicate the president is well aware of the purported affair. In fact, insiders told The Atlantic in February 2025 that Trump is the reason Lewandowski wasn't appointed as Noem's chief of staff, because he knew of their rumored relationship.