All The Things That Led To Jenny McCarthy's Tarnished Reputation

While her acting career has never hit the heights she may dream of, Jenny McCarthy's personal wit and charm are strong enough to keep her on TV. Along with a disastrous stint on "The View," McCarthy has spent time interviewing other celebrities on the red carpet and on her radio show, "The Jenny McCarthy Show." And while most of the interviews she conducted went off without a hitch, there are two that made McCarthy look very bad.

The first happened in 2016 when McCarthy interviewed "American Pie" star Tara Reid on her radio show. Reid was there to promote "Sharknado 4," but McCarthy wasn't interested in discussing the "so bad it's good" franchise and instead pushed Reid to talk about her time on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" and the plastic surgery work she's had. According to E! News, Reid tried to keep things cordial at first, asking McCarthy to stay on topic and saying, "We're all here about 'Sharknado.'" But McCarthy continued to push, leading to Reid walking out of the recording studio as the two traded barbs.

In 2019, McCarthy was working the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards when she spoke to "Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate. During the interview, McCarthy stepped in it when she asked, "Tonight you're nominated for your own show. What's that like? First time, right?" This was, in fact, Applegate's third time being nominated for her own series, with the previous nominations coming from "Samantha Who?" Making it worse, McCarthy, who is a year younger than Applegate, talked about being a kid and wanting to be like Applegate when she grew up. Needless to say, the internet was not happy with McCarthy (per HuffPost).