Side-By-Side Pics Of Kid Rock & Ricky Martin Had The Same Shady Thing On Everyone's Lips
Super Bowl LX saw a battle between two titans: Bad Bunny's halftime show and Turning Point USA. The Puerto Rican musician became a target of conservative outrage when it was announced that he would perform at halftime. His show, which was in Spanish, played to 128 million people in the United States, despite conservative protests over the show not being in English.TPUSA's "All-American Halftime Show," with Kid Rock headlining, peaked at just 5 million viewers on YouTube. Even Donald Trump tuned in to watch Bad Bunny. But what may be hurting Kid Rock more than the low views or his own friends not watching his show is the online reaction to the Michigan singer's looks compared to Ricky Martin's.
Ricky Martin and Kid Rock have one thing in common....both were born in 1971 pic.twitter.com/Wd9QHz5PDA
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 9, 2026
Martin showed up to be part of Bad Bunny's show, and social media was quick to point out that, while the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer and the man behind "Bawitdaba" were both born in 1971, it would be hard to believe that based on looks alone. Martin appears to have, as one X user suggested, "a great skin care routine," while another compared Kid Rock to "a beer can in a lake." Proving that brevity is the soul of wit, a third X user quickly summed it all up with "Caliente vs. hot trash."
Ricky Martin and Kid Rock's lives have interesting parallels
The careers of Ricky Martin and Kid Rock have a number of surprising parallels, going back to their beginnings. Neither performer is known by their real names — Enrique Martín Morales and Robert James Ritchie — and both performed under their stage names for years. Ricky Martin was a sex symbol when his music first took off in 1991, and he quickly became a sex symbol around the world. In 2010, Martin came out to the world on his website, saying, "I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man" (via People). Kid Rock's Southern rock and country style gives off a sense of blue-collar hard working rual life. In reality, Kid Rock is from Romeo, Michigan, 40 miles outside Detroit, and his farm life was pretty pampered with a massive home and an affluent upbringing.
Both men also took a shot at acting. Kid Rock is best known for his roles in "Joe Dirt" and "Biker Boyz," but has mostly plated him self in shows. Meanwhile, Ricky Martin appeared on "General Hospital" in the 1990s and is on the Kristen Wiig series "Palm Royale." Both men are also loving fathers. Kid Rock had his son, Robbie, in 1993, well before he became famous, and the two have stayed close. Ricky Martin has four children, two of whom were with him at the Super Bowl.