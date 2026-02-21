Side-By-Side Pics Of Kid Rock & Ricky Martin Had The Same Shady Thing On Everyone's Lips

Super Bowl LX saw a battle between two titans: Bad Bunny's halftime show and Turning Point USA. The Puerto Rican musician became a target of conservative outrage when it was announced that he would perform at halftime. His show, which was in Spanish, played to 128 million people in the United States, despite conservative protests over the show not being in English.TPUSA's "All-American Halftime Show," with Kid Rock headlining, peaked at just 5 million viewers on YouTube. Even Donald Trump tuned in to watch Bad Bunny. But what may be hurting Kid Rock more than the low views or his own friends not watching his show is the online reaction to the Michigan singer's looks compared to Ricky Martin's.

Ricky Martin and Kid Rock have one thing in common....both were born in 1971 pic.twitter.com/Wd9QHz5PDA — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 9, 2026

Martin showed up to be part of Bad Bunny's show, and social media was quick to point out that, while the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer and the man behind "Bawitdaba" were both born in 1971, it would be hard to believe that based on looks alone. Martin appears to have, as one X user suggested, "a great skin care routine," while another compared Kid Rock to "a beer can in a lake." Proving that brevity is the soul of wit, a third X user quickly summed it all up with "Caliente vs. hot trash."