Savannah Guthrie Has Made Her Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear
Since joining NBC in 2007 and "Today" in 2011, Savannah Guthrie has interviewed some of the most famous people on the planet, including presidents. She has had sit-downs with Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and more than once has talked to Donald Trump on camera. Her most notable interaction with Trump came in October 2020, during the last weeks of the presidential election against then former Vice President Biden. In front of millions, Guthrie didn't hold back in how she felt about the 45th president's actions.
On an awkward night when Joe Biden was on ABC News, NBC aired a townhall with Trump. Guthrie served as the moderator for the hour-long Q&A session, and as Deadline reported afterward, "Trump seemed irate at times, particularly as Guthrie pressed him or scoffed at some of his answers." Guthrie kept pressing the president, never letting up, which led to right-wing commentator Sean Hannity saying on Fox News that Trump spent the hour debating Guthrie and calling her "Joe Biden's surrogate."
The most notable moment, which truly showed how irked Guthrie was, came when the journalist questioned Trump's retweet of a conspiracy theory that Biden was involved in having Seal Team Six members cover up that Osama bin Laden had never been killed. Trump didn't understand the outrage, offering, "That was an opinion of somebody, and that was a retweet. I'll put it out there and people can decide." Guthrie pounced, telling Trump to his face, "You're not like somebody's crazy uncle and can just retweet whatever."
Donald Trump is directing law enforcement to help find Nancy Guthrie
It's no secret that President Donald Trump is not a fan of the media. He often lets everyone who will listen know his opinion about the "fake news" media, whom he has called the "enemy of the people," per The Washington Post. Because of that, it made sense if you didn't want to hear what he might have to say after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, went missing. After all, this was the same guy who had no problem slamming Rob Reiner a few months earlier after he and his wife were murdered.
However, Trump was surprisingly gracious in his response to the Guthrie tragedy. On February 3, two days after Nancy went missing, he commented on it during an Oval Office press conference (via Fox News), calling the disappearance "terrible" and saying that he would call the "Today" host later on. Trump added, "I always got along very good with Savannah."
Trump took to Truth Social on February 4 to write, "I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!" The president took his assistance a step farther in a February 16 interview with the New York Post, telling the outlet that Nancy's abductors would face "very, very severe — the most severe" consequences if she was killed. Perhaps that not something he should have said publicly, but it shows just how much Savannah is respected, even by someone she once criticized to his face in front of the entire world.