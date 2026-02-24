Savannah Guthrie Has Made Her Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear

Since joining NBC in 2007 and "Today" in 2011, Savannah Guthrie has interviewed some of the most famous people on the planet, including presidents. She has had sit-downs with Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and more than once has talked to Donald Trump on camera. Her most notable interaction with Trump came in October 2020, during the last weeks of the presidential election against then former Vice President Biden. In front of millions, Guthrie didn't hold back in how she felt about the 45th president's actions.

On an awkward night when Joe Biden was on ABC News, NBC aired a townhall with Trump. Guthrie served as the moderator for the hour-long Q&A session, and as Deadline reported afterward, "Trump seemed irate at times, particularly as Guthrie pressed him or scoffed at some of his answers." Guthrie kept pressing the president, never letting up, which led to right-wing commentator Sean Hannity saying on Fox News that Trump spent the hour debating Guthrie and calling her "Joe Biden's surrogate."

The most notable moment, which truly showed how irked Guthrie was, came when the journalist questioned Trump's retweet of a conspiracy theory that Biden was involved in having Seal Team Six members cover up that Osama bin Laden had never been killed. Trump didn't understand the outrage, offering, "That was an opinion of somebody, and that was a retweet. I'll put it out there and people can decide." Guthrie pounced, telling Trump to his face, "You're not like somebody's crazy uncle and can just retweet whatever."