Eric Dane's Family Statement On His Death Confirms A Heartwarming Detail

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart wed in 2004, subsequently welcoming their two daughters in 2010 and 2011, respectively. By 2018, however, things had apparently deteriorated between the two, and Gayheart ended up filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Despite their apparent split, though, they voiced their commitment to co-parenting their girls. They also seemingly dragged their feet on the divorce proceedings, even receiving a notice from the court in 2019 that they needed to hurry things along or Gayheart's petition would be dropped entirely.

In March 2025, Gayheart took matters into her own hands by formally withdrawing her divorce filing, per People. Her reasoning soon became clear, as Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive chat with the same outlet the following month. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he told People at the time.

Later that year, during a November appearance on "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen," Gayheart herself opened up about the situation. On the podcast, she made it abundantly clear that she and Dane were not back together, but she also wanted to lead by example and teach her daughters the virtue of being there for people despite any past hard feelings. "He is our family, he is your father. We show up and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can," Gayheart said. And while she also confessed that the situation was obviously "super complicated" for her, it's clear now that she stuck by her word and walked the walk until the very end.