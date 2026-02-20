The Heartbreaking Truth About Eric Dane's Final Days In California
Since Eric Dane's death on February 19, 2026, his friends and family are recalling the beloved "Grey's Anatomy" actor's final days. Dane's family released a statement filled with heartwarming details, noting that his daughters, wife, and friends were by his side. Dane's last years were full of difficulty due to his tragic, life-changing health diagnosis. After learning that he had ALS in 2024, Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis in April 2025. Since the disease is degenerative, Dane was constantly navigating new difficulties. Fortunately, his friends stepped in to support him.
Patrick Dempsey maintained a strong connection with Dane long after they both left "Grey's Anatomy." Sadly, Dempsey noted the rapid progression of the disease during a visit with Dane. "He was really starting to lose his ability to speak," Dempsey shared with "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show" (via Daily Mail). "He was bedridden, and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly." According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the progression of ALS varies, making it even more difficult for anyone to predict how quickly each person will be affected.
Dane himself was candid about his experiences of living with ALS during a December 2025 virtual panel. He was active with multiple organizations, and began serving on the Target ALS board that same month. "This disease takes something from me every day," Dane explained in a written statement on Target ALS's Instagram account. "But I won't let it take my spirit."
Johnny Depp provided flexible-pay housing for Dane
Throughout his 30-plus-year acting career, Eric Dane was known for his on-set professionalism, and he made many friends in the entertainment business. When Dane died, he was living in California in a home owned by Johnny Depp. "Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease [Dane's] financial burden," one insider informed Page Six. "He told Eric to pay whatever he could or couldn't for rent." Health care costs associated with ALS are stressful and expensive. According to a 2020 ALS Focus survey, 25% of the participants said that their care needs outstripped their financial resources, so Depp's flexible arrangement likely provided Dane with comfort.
During his final months, Dane continued to work, and he made a guest appearance on "Brilliant Minds," playing a character with ALS. His performance made a powerful impression on his fellow actors. "He essentially got a 10-minute standing ovation after shooting that scene, because it was so beautiful and so honest and so real," the show's creator, Michael Grassi, informed USA Today in November 2025. "To come out and share this part of yourself is vulnerable but also really important . . . and shows people that they're not alone."
Dane himself noted the therapeutic nature of acting. "It's been a welcome distraction," Dane explained to Entertainment Tonight in June 2025. "It gives me a sense of purpose." The actor continued acting and advocacy work as long as he was able. In late January 2026, Dane canceled an appearance at an ALS event, which, in hindsight, may have also foreshadowed the seriousness of the disease's progression.