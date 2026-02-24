John Travolta's Son Ben's Height Transformation Is Truly Head-Turning

John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, had three children together: Jett, Ella Bleu, and Ben. Jett Travolta was born in 1992 and died tragically in 2009 at 16 after a seizure resulted in head trauma on a family vacation. Their daughter, Ella, was born in 2000, and their youngest son, Ben, was born the year after Jett's death in 2010. Preston died a decade later in 2020 of breast cancer.

Despite their hardships, the world has watched Ella and Ben grow up and live a lavish life (which is no surprise considering John Travolta's massive net worth). The youngest Travolta child was a growing teenage boy in the mid 2020s, and his height transformation between 2023 and 2025 was shocking. The "Grease" actor shared holiday wishes on Instagram those years, and Ben basically looks like a different person in both photos. In the 2023 photo, the family posed together in the snow bundled up in winter gear. John was clearly taller than his youngest son at the time, while a smiling Ben looked like the young teen he was. Although it's hard to estimate how much he grew, in the 2025 photo, Ben looked taller as John hugged his kids while the family posed in the street. It's common knowledge that all teens grow during puberty, but it's still amazing to see the drastic difference in two photos.