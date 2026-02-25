HGTV's Nicole Curtis' Career Has Been Full Of Controversy

In February 2026, Nicole Curtis' time with HGTV came to an unceremonious end after a video of the "Rehab Addict" star using a racial slur while filming the show leaked onto the internet. In the video, which was first posted by Radar Online, Curtis seems to immediately recognize her mistake. "What the f*** is that that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that?" she said, seemingly asking someone on the production team to delete the footage. HGTV took swift action when the video came out, canceling Curtis' show and pulling it off of streaming platforms.

"Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV ... We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," the network said in a statement (via People). Curtis issued a statement of her own to TMZ, in which she apologized for using the slur and claimed that the moment that was captured on camera was an isolated incident, as it was "not part of my vocabulary and never has been."

In a post she made to Instagram about a week after the initial controversy, Curtis claimed that someone she knows in her personal life (rather than a crew member, as some had speculated) made a copy of the footage and threatened to release it unless she paid a ransom, which she refused to do. Of course, many are more concerned with the fact that she used the word in question in the first place. As one commenter wrote under a separate Instagram post, "You don't accidentally say that word."