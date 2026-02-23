Call To C-SPAN Under Trump's Notorious Pseudonym Exposes Embarrassing Fact

Viewers who tuned into C-SPAN on February 20, 2026, were treated to a phone-in from someone who sounded very, very familiar. Host Greta Brawner took a call from a Republican in Virginia who quickly introduced himself: "This is John Barron." The caller proceeded to go off about the Supreme Court's recent ruling that President Donald Trump's global tariffs are illegal, in a voice that sounded like the president himself and used the kind of unfiltered insults Trump is known for.

"Barron" called Congressman Hakeem Jeffries a "dope," sneered that Senator Chuck Schumer "can't cook a cheeseburger," and said the SCOTUS's ruling was "the worst decision you ever have in your life." Brawner interrupted the rant to let caller Chester from Baton Rouge have a say, but the brief rant was enough to make the internet wonder who was actually on the phone.

a guy who claimed to be named John Barron and sounded a lot like Trump called into C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court's tariff decision and call Hakeem Jeffries "a dope" (John Barron is a pseudonym Trump has used for himself when talking to journalists) pic.twitter.com/UixNjll7NB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2026

As it happens, Trump has been known to pass himself off as a spokesperson named "John Barron" to handle reporters when he didn't want to go on the record under his own name. Of course, he now has a son with a similar name, though in a 2006 interview, Trump said he nearly changed Barron's name at the last minute for reasons he wouldn't explain. (First Lady Melania Trump apparently stood her ground because she had come to think of her baby as a "Barron.") It's no wonder people thought the president might have slid back into his old ways. The video of the clip went viral and sparked quite the debate — which, honestly, isn't such a good thing.