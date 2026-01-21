9 Times Donald Trump's Ego Took The Wheel When Naming Things

It probably wouldn't surprise anyone if President Donald Trump tried to rename the White House the "Trump House" before he leaves office. The president has a long history of slapping his name on things, and it's hard to find any instances in which he hasn't done so purely to boost his ego. The divisive politician has had years of practice christening steaks, vodka, bottled water, board games, golf courses, and neckties with his moniker. Now, he's planning on adding his likeness to $1 coins set to be minted in celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026. Trump, it seems, won't stop until he has put his name on every inch of the country.

Rumors have been rife that the president's ballroom project has been just another opportunity for Trump to plaster his name on a White House building. In fact, Trump has admitted that his ego is the reason for the ballroom. Fox News host Jesse Watters confirmed this when he recalled a conversation he had with Trump about the project during his speech at AmericaFest in December 2025. "I said, 'Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House.' He said, 'Jesse, it's a monument. I'm building a monument to myself because no one else will,'" Watters told the crowd, who thought it hilarious, per RSBN. Trump previously insisted in October 2025 that the ballroom would not bear his name, calling the rumors "fake news." And yet, senior administration officials told ABC News that staffers are referring to the ballroom as "The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom."

The president went on a naming spree after retaking office in January 2025. He left behind his penchant for naming everyday user items after himself and instead went after government buildings, programs, and (possibly) the White House. This shouldn't be surprising; he is, after all, repeating a well-documented pattern.