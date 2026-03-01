Eyebrow-Raising Details About The Death Of Gavin Newsom's Mother

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has done what many presidential hopefuls before him have too: He wrote a memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery." In its pages, the likely 2028 Democratic presidential contender seemed eager to expose his past and shine a light on the many skeletons in his closet on his own terms, instead of allowing his opponents to weaponize them. Newsom has had no shortage of controversial moments, but he dropped a few bombshells in his memoir — and, no, they had nothing to do with Newsom's relationship with ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle or why they got divorced. Instead, the politician detailed his complicated relationship with his mother, Tessa Menzies, and how, in the end, he helped her die.

Menzies had aggressive metastatic breast cancer, and after fighting for several years, she chose assisted death. Menzies was still relatively young at the time, just 55, when she left Newsom a voicemail detailing her plans. The year was 2002, and the procedure was still illegal in California. In his book, the governor revealed that he and sister Hilary Newsom Callan were there when the doctor administered the medication to his mother and that her final moments were not at all what he expected. "There was no peace that blanketed her," Newsom sadly clarified.

In fact, he admitted to The Washington Post in 2026 that being by her side as she died was one of the hardest things he's ever done — and he resented Menzies for it. Still, Newsom didn't try to persuade his mom to change her mind. "I hated her for it — to be there for the last breath — for years," Newsom confessed. "I want to say it was a beautiful experience. It was horrible." He even remained at his mother's bedside, crying, long after she'd passed.