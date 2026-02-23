Before & After Photos Of Kate Middleton's 2026 BAFTA Dress Has Everyone Missing Her Old Smile

When it comes to being an outfit repeater, no one is quite as skilled as Catherine, Princess of Wales. She's been known to rock outfits that were even better the second time around. Yet, her latest recycled outfit has folks buzzing online, and they're less focused on the dress than they are on Kate's smile.

Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales, shocked everyone with a surprise BAFTA appearance on Sunday, February 22, following a wild week in which Andrew Windsor was arrested. Fortunately, Kate was nowhere near making it onto the list of worst-dressed celebs at the big event, thanks to her flowing pink Gucci dress. Big fans of Kate's fashion surely remembered this off-the-shoulder gown; she wore it almost exactly seven years ago at a gala for 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives.

Karwai Tang & Chris Jackson/Getty

Pretty much everyone would look a bit different in the same outfit seven years apart, and Kate's no different; she looked beautiful in the dress then and now. Yet, seeing a photo of her the first time she wore the dress gave some netizens pause. Folks noticed that these days, Kate seems much quicker to drop her smile, and there may be a sadness lurking beneath the seemingly forced grin she puts on for photos.