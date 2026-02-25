What Savannah Guthrie's Brother Camron Used To Do For A Living
When Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was shockingly abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home, it forced the popular "Today" show anchor into the spotlight in a way no one would ever want. With her mom missing, the family has put out several videos on social media. Everyone has seen Savannah speaking to the camera, and a few had her sister, Annie, and brother, Camron, sitting silently by her side. One video, though, had Camron only as he pleaded with his mother's captor. He remained stoic in the face of unimaginable horror, which isn't so surprising once you realize what his career used to be.
In July 2012, "Today" did a segment showing Savannah visiting Camron, who was an Air National Guard pilot in Vermont, and suiting up to go on a flight with him in his F-16. Guthrie spoke about being "proud" of her older brother, before cutting to a video of Camron introducing himself. His group, called the Green Mountain Boys, did three units in Iraq and protected New York City on 9/11 as they circled the area.
The segment showed the happy siblings on a beach as Camron, who had the call sign "Arlo," explained the flight they'll be taking. He admitted that he was "kind of surprised" that his sister wanted to do it. Despite her nerves, brother and sister went for a flight at a thousand miles per hour.
Camron Guthrie stopped flying F-16s in 2018
Six years later, in August 2018, Camron Guthrie took his final flight in an F-16, which Savannah noted in an Instagram post, writing: "I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the 'Green Mountain Boys' – the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country's finest." The post was accompanied by several photos of his family, which includes a wife and daughters Annabelle and Talulah, who were on hand for the occasion. Savannah is there too, as is their sister, Annie. One photo in particular is heartbreaking now; it shows a beaming Camron hugging his mother, Nancy.
Guthrie smiled from ear to ear when recalling how amazing her brother's big day was on "Today." "All the kids were there. Nieces and nephews, his daughters were there, his wife, my mom." Speaking of her pride for her big brother, Savannah revealed that although Camron was no longer flying, he hadn't retired yet and was still part of the Vermont Air National Guard.