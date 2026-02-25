What Savannah Guthrie's Brother Camron Used To Do For A Living

When Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was shockingly abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home, it forced the popular "Today" show anchor into the spotlight in a way no one would ever want. With her mom missing, the family has put out several videos on social media. Everyone has seen Savannah speaking to the camera, and a few had her sister, Annie, and brother, Camron, sitting silently by her side. One video, though, had Camron only as he pleaded with his mother's captor. He remained stoic in the face of unimaginable horror, which isn't so surprising once you realize what his career used to be.

In July 2012, "Today" did a segment showing Savannah visiting Camron, who was an Air National Guard pilot in Vermont, and suiting up to go on a flight with him in his F-16. Guthrie spoke about being "proud" of her older brother, before cutting to a video of Camron introducing himself. His group, called the Green Mountain Boys, did three units in Iraq and protected New York City on 9/11 as they circled the area.

The segment showed the happy siblings on a beach as Camron, who had the call sign "Arlo," explained the flight they'll be taking. He admitted that he was "kind of surprised" that his sister wanted to do it. Despite her nerves, brother and sister went for a flight at a thousand miles per hour.