Kash Patel's Shenanigans At The Winter Olympics Are Another Embarrassment For Trump

The 2026 Olympics in Italy have come to a close, but the scandals are continuing. This time it's not with the athletes, but with FBI Director Kash Patel. Patel's attention-seeking behavior has caused problems behind closed doors, and now we've got another example of him making the Trump administration look bad. Patel was seen in the locker room with the U.S. men's hockey team after their dramatic overtime win over Canada for the gold medal. The livestreamed footage of Patel celebrating with the players, including drinking beer and spraying it while wearing a gold medal, has gone viral. And people weren't impressed with Patel's antics.

EXCLUSIVE LEAKED VIDEO: Kash Patel chugging beers and wearing a Team USA Hockey Gold medal in locker room.@FBIDirectorKash appears to have abused his official position in violations of 5 CFR 2635 "Misuse of Official Position." https://t.co/dB9SuOXt5M pic.twitter.com/WxsNNlK4SW — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) February 22, 2026

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin posted about it on X, and said that, "[Patel] appears to have abused his official position in violations of 5 CFR 2635 'Misuse of Official Position.”' Beyond any potential legal issues, it was just so awkward to watch Patel try and fit in. As someone on Instagram noted, "It's giving I was picked last my whole life."

And people had good questions about what Patel was doing there. One person asked, "Can someone explain to me why the FBI Director is partying in the locker room at the Olympics on the tax payer's dime?" This seemed to be in reference to Patel using a DOJ aircraft to travel to the Olympics. (Although he's unable to fly commercially due to his position, Patel is supposed to reimburse travel costs when using government planes for non-government reasons.) And Xochitl Hinojosa, former Director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Department of Justice, noted on X all the issues currently happening in the U.S. that Patel should be more focused on and added, " ... and our FBI Director thinks he's a frat bro?!"