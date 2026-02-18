Scandals That Have Plagued The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Milano Cortino Olympics were supposed to be a huge moment for Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath, who hoped to cinch the gold medal in the men's slalom event. On the day of the finals, his biggest competition crashed out — leaving him in the perfect position to land on the podium. Then disaster struck, and McGrath straddled a gate. In one of the most dramatic Olympic moments guaranteed to make you cry, the skier was eliminated from the competition. But rather than take the loss with his head held high, McGrath did the unthinkable: He threw his ski poles into the snow and then headed off into the woods.

"I just needed to get away from everything," McGrath would later tell reporters, as per The Guardian. "I thought I would get some peace and quiet," he added. Of course, throwing a massive tantrum in front of millions of viewers across the world is not among the best ways to draw attention away from yourself. Even McGrath had to admit that his strategy here was poor, sharing, "I didn't [get any peace and quiet] because photographers and police found me out in the woods." Following this paparazzi and police chase, McGrath made numerous headlines for what many fans viewed as a sign of poor sportsmanship. In an attempt to move forward, McGrath decided to spend more time with family and friends — and less time in the spotlight.