Kash Patel Called Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins A 'Country Music Sensation' - Is She Really?

Love makes people do the craziest things. For FBI Director Kash Patel, that sometimes means taking to social media to defend his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins while praising her as a "country music sensation." In early November 2025, Patel, who is quite a bit older than his country singer girlfriend, took X to denounce what he called "disgustingly baseless attacks" against both himself and Wilkins. And while he may be right on asking for his personal life to be off-limits for scrutiny, the irony of that is the fact that the only negative press the couple has incurred is from the public feeling like they have misused taxpayer dollars for their own date nights, like the time he used the FBI jet to see his girlfriend perform. Otherwise, most people don't really seem to care for the couple much at all.

The real question we want to ask is whether or not Wilkins truly fits the "country music sensation" title Patel so confidently gave her. Let's take a look. First things first: in today's world, an artist's social media following and engagement are very telling. Wilkins has just under 100,000 Instagram followers, which is hardly indicative of a musical sensation. Her official YouTube channel isn't doing any better as it sits at just under 10,000 followers. On top of that, her Instagram account's engagement rate comes in at less than 1% , which is quite low for an account of that size. These stats can raise questions about whether or not her following is fully organic.