Kash Patel Called Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins A 'Country Music Sensation' - Is She Really?
Love makes people do the craziest things. For FBI Director Kash Patel, that sometimes means taking to social media to defend his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins while praising her as a "country music sensation." In early November 2025, Patel, who is quite a bit older than his country singer girlfriend, took X to denounce what he called "disgustingly baseless attacks" against both himself and Wilkins. And while he may be right on asking for his personal life to be off-limits for scrutiny, the irony of that is the fact that the only negative press the couple has incurred is from the public feeling like they have misused taxpayer dollars for their own date nights, like the time he used the FBI jet to see his girlfriend perform. Otherwise, most people don't really seem to care for the couple much at all.
The real question we want to ask is whether or not Wilkins truly fits the "country music sensation" title Patel so confidently gave her. Let's take a look. First things first: in today's world, an artist's social media following and engagement are very telling. Wilkins has just under 100,000 Instagram followers, which is hardly indicative of a musical sensation. Her official YouTube channel isn't doing any better as it sits at just under 10,000 followers. On top of that, her Instagram account's engagement rate comes in at less than 1% , which is quite low for an account of that size. These stats can raise questions about whether or not her following is fully organic.
Are the numbers there for a country music sensation?
If there's one thing that's crystal clear, it's that Alexis Wilkins' music career isn't exactly lining up next to Taylor Swift's anytime soon, or ever. While she has released a number of singles and even put out an album, "Quite Like Whiskey," in 2023, her reach is very modest, to say the least. She has yet to crack any mainstream charts, score a major performance, or even headline notable festivals. Either Kash Patel, who has been publicly slammed by so many celebs, doesn't really understand the definition of a "country music sensation," or he's all about faking it until you make it. Whichever it is, calling Wilkins a "sensation" is a stretch by almost any conventional standard.
And Wilkins herself seems to be well aware that her music career isn't getting her to the places she aspires to be. Lately, she's had quite the pivot and seems to be focused more on paving a career path for herself as a political commentator. In fact, she introduces herself as a writer and political commentator on her X bio, and country music comes nearly last on the list.
So while Patel, who's clearly head over heels for the young country singer, praises Wilkins as a "country music sensation," the rest of the world and perhaps Wilkins herself will need some more persuading. For now, it's safe to say the only award she's guaranteed is the one in Patel's heart.