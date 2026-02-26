The Surprising Moment Karoline Leavitt Went To Bat For Nemesis Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn't like CNN's Kaitlan Collins. As always, the sycophantic White House press secretary has followed suit, with Karoline Leavitt and Collins butting heads a number of times. So it was certainly unexpected to hear that there was actually a moment when Leavitt stood by Collins during an overseas trip. In an episode of Heather McMahan's "Absolutely Not" podcast, Collins revealed that she got some pushback when she was in Saudi Arabia. "They famously do not like the media there," Collins said, via YouTube. However, in what could have been a tense situation, the CNN news anchor found an unexpected ally in the press secretary.

Collins explained that she'd asked a question of Trump, and while he didn't respond, she apparently got noticed for doing so: "The Saudi royal guard kind of freaked out because I dared to ask a question, and they're not used to that there."

As Collins was being scrutinized by the royal guards and potentially barred from the next U.S. press event, Leavitt was apparently asked what to do with the CNN anchor and whether she should be allowed in. Collins revealed that, "To her credit, she said, 'No Kaitlan's coming in with the rest of the U.S. press,' and we went in, and so it didn't become this huge issue." We have to admit that we're surprised.