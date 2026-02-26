Scandals That Led To Shia LaBeouf's Massive Downfall From Fame

This article contains references to domestic abuse.

Shia LaBeouf kicked off Mardi Gras 2026 by getting into fights while spewing homophobic slurs (via The Guardian). The one-time rising star has become better known for his actions off set than the movies he is in, with a list of scandals that would sink anyone's career. LaBeouf shot to fame as the star of the Disney family sitcom "Even Stevens" before showing off his dramatic chops with the movies "Holes" and "The Battle of Shaker Heights." The young actor seemed destined for box office greatness when he was cast as the lead for "Transformers" and played Harrison Ford's son in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

As LaBeouf became a star, his issues with substance abuse became all too clear. The actor has long struggled with alcoholism, and has entered rehab a number of times. Born in 1986, LaBeouf's career started when he was just 10 years old, and he was in it for the money. As he explained to the Los Angeles Times, "Initially, it was financial ... I wanted opulence."

While most tragic stories about child actors center on their parents pushing them into the industry, LaBeouf claimed to do it all on his own, finding an agent in the Yellow Pages and pretending to be his own manager. Still, the results have not been all that different, as LaBeouf struggles to overcome his addictions while finding himself buried under more and more controversies.