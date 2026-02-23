Melania Trump's Pants At 2026 Governors Dinner Walked Right Into Those Tin Foil Hat Jokes

Melania Trump donned one of her more expensive outfits to the 2026 Governors Dinner, but the stir she caused had nothing to do with the price tag. Well, yes, it did cost more than twice of most people's monthly mortgages; her Dolce & Gabbana blouse and trousers added up to $4,600, and those Louboutin heels were at least a grand. But what really caught everyone's attention was the pants themselves. Not only were they an inappropriate outfit choice for Melania (pants at a formal dinner? The idea!), the metallic silver floral brocade was...well, we could call it unbecoming, but perhaps a better description might be "designer by way of Jiffy Pop."

What do you call Melania's fashion look for the Governors Dinner? pic.twitter.com/WcjU3B377n — @MysterySolvent (@MysterySolvents) February 22, 2026

On X (formerly Twitter), other comments included "disco ready," "aluminum foil," "ballroom drapes," and the blunter "crap." Another user joked, "Didn't she have the tin foil hat to go with those pants?" Just for good measure, a budget-conscious commenter pointed out that Walmart sells a similar set of silver trousers for less than $30.

The first lady had to have known she'd be attracting attention by choosing pants that could be seen from space. Other presidents' wives have been slammed for much less controversial outfits; remember how much heat Michelle Obama caught for wearing sleeveless dresses? But this seems to be the message Melania wants to send in her second White House occupancy. Like the infamous Zara coat she wore on her 2018 trip to a Texas children's shelter, she really doesn't care what 'u' — er, we — think of her, and she's not afraid to show it.