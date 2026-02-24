Sarah Ferguson Tried To Kickstart A Romance With A Famous Athlete Connected To Trump
Apparently, one of the untold truths about Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is that she once wanted to woo Tiger Woods. The same Woods who is now in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. That would have been quite the alternate timeline. Here's what we know about the duchess and the golfer. In the biography "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" and adapted in the Daily Mail, author Andrew Lownie said that after Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew got divorced in 1996, Fergie had the hots for the famous golfer.
She even reportedly flew to see him, telling Piers Morgan that she was "in love." "'Who's the lucky guy?' Morgan asked. 'He doesn't know yet,' the Duchess replied. 'It's Tiger Woods! He's so gorgeous. Do you think I stand a chance with him? ... I am going to follow him around the course for a bit and see how I get on.'"
Apparently she didn't get on all that well. The two of them did meet at a golf tournament in Texas in 1997, but it doesn't appear that there were sparks between the two as much as Ferguson may have wanted something to happen. It would have been quite the age gap relationship if they had gotten together; Ferguson is 16 years older than Woods.
Sarah Ferguson had her eye on some high profile celebs after her divorce
Even though there wasn't a romance between them, Sarah Ferguson and Tiger Woods did apparently become friends. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Ferguson posted about Woods winning The Masters 2019, saying, "Good days and bad days, Tigers' heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend," via NewIdea. Given Woods' alleged affairs while he was married, we're not sure that loyal and steadfast would be the best words to describe him, but we don't know the ins and outs of his friendship with Ferguson. Maybe he was that way with her.
Other men that Ferguson was reportedly interested in after her split from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were John F. Kennedy Jr., George Clooney, and Kevin Costner. And apparently, Ferguson wasn't none too pleased when she found out that Princess Diana had had a secret meeting with JFK Jr.
Ferguson never got together with any of the famous men on her wish list, and Ferguson lived with her ex-husband for years in the Royal Lodge. Presumably she wouldn't have brought a celebrity boyfriend back there. The two moved out of the Royal Lodge after Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his title by his brother King Charles III, and Ferguson is said to be getting a place of her own.