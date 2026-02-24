Sarah Ferguson Tried To Kickstart A Romance With A Famous Athlete Connected To Trump

Apparently, one of the untold truths about Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is that she once wanted to woo Tiger Woods. The same Woods who is now in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. That would have been quite the alternate timeline. Here's what we know about the duchess and the golfer. In the biography "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" and adapted in the Daily Mail, author Andrew Lownie said that after Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew got divorced in 1996, Fergie had the hots for the famous golfer.

She even reportedly flew to see him, telling Piers Morgan that she was "in love." "'Who's the lucky guy?' Morgan asked. 'He doesn't know yet,' the Duchess replied. 'It's Tiger Woods! He's so gorgeous. Do you think I stand a chance with him? ... I am going to follow him around the course for a bit and see how I get on.'"

Apparently she didn't get on all that well. The two of them did meet at a golf tournament in Texas in 1997, but it doesn't appear that there were sparks between the two as much as Ferguson may have wanted something to happen. It would have been quite the age gap relationship if they had gotten together; Ferguson is 16 years older than Woods.