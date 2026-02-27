HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Apparent Plastic Surgery Has Totally Changed Her Face
From Chelsea DeBoer to Christina Haack and the El Moussas, there are a number of HGTV stars who simply can't seem to escape plastic surgery rumors. However, few have been quite so open about their cosmetic procedures as "Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak Hawk. However, of all the plastic surgery procedures Hawk has admitted to, most of them have been well below the neck — and partially due to the health struggles she's been similarly candid about. Still, she's had a bit of work done on her face, as well. And while the above-the-neck procedures she's confessed to are fewer and further between, before and after pictures show just how much her face has changed.
In a November 2023 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast, Hawk spoke about her decision to undergo a blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelid area. "There's a point where it becomes more of a medical necessity," she said at the time, adding, "That was not my case. Mine was my right eye you could not see my eyelid. There was so much more skin and it was so swollen. It's been driving me crazy for three years." During the very same podcast episode, Hawk denied getting cheek or lip filler, though did admit to getting Botox injections. "Even though I know I'm going to be judged for them, they do make me happy," she remarked. That being said, Hawk makes no bones about the fact that she's gotten filler elsewhere.
Mina Starsiak Hawk decided to get plastic surgery after her two pregnancies
Mina Starsiak Hawk has confessed that giving birth to two children is what prompted her to get a plastic surgery-assisted touch-up, which she has described as her "mommy makeover."
While speaking to People in 2021, Hawk discussed getting a boob job, a tummy tuck, and liposuction following her pregnancies. "I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this, because it's super selfish. But I decided that's okay, and I just have to keep telling myself that," she said, adding that while "[a] lot of women really love and embrace" the permanent changes pregnancy makes on one's body, she simply couldn't relate. "No matter what I put on, I didn't feel comfortable in my body," she continued. Hawk further remarked that she wanted to be as transparent as possible about her procedures, as she feels that passing off her transformation as merely the result of diet and exercise would give people in a similar situation unrealistic expectations.
During the aforementioned 2023 episode of "Mina AF," she also opened up about her decision to get a butt lift by way of filler injections. "I want people to know I have implants. I got filler in my butt," she said. At about 20 minutes into the episode, she explained why she went with filler instead of injecting fat removed from elsewhere in her body. And basically, it came down to the fact that she had already gotten liposuction, and because fat is less reliable in terms of desired results.