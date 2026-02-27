HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Apparent Plastic Surgery Has Totally Changed Her Face

From Chelsea DeBoer to Christina Haack and the El Moussas, there are a number of HGTV stars who simply can't seem to escape plastic surgery rumors. However, few have been quite so open about their cosmetic procedures as "Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak Hawk. However, of all the plastic surgery procedures Hawk has admitted to, most of them have been well below the neck — and partially due to the health struggles she's been similarly candid about. Still, she's had a bit of work done on her face, as well. And while the above-the-neck procedures she's confessed to are fewer and further between, before and after pictures show just how much her face has changed.

In a November 2023 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast, Hawk spoke about her decision to undergo a blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelid area. "There's a point where it becomes more of a medical necessity," she said at the time, adding, "That was not my case. Mine was my right eye you could not see my eyelid. There was so much more skin and it was so swollen. It's been driving me crazy for three years." During the very same podcast episode, Hawk denied getting cheek or lip filler, though did admit to getting Botox injections. "Even though I know I'm going to be judged for them, they do make me happy," she remarked. That being said, Hawk makes no bones about the fact that she's gotten filler elsewhere.