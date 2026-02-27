Plastic Surgeon Reveals Which 'Aesthetic Enhancements' Pam Bondi Had Done To Her Face

From Lara Trump to Kristi Noem, the MAGA world has some jarring plastic surgery transformations. One person who has so far escaped the off-putting surgery results is Attorney General Pam Bondi, but that doesn't mean that she has completely avoided any professional work on her face. In her younger years, Bondi looked different, and our guess was that it wasn't simply genetics that have given her her current look at the age of 60. So to get an idea of what she may have had done, The List spoke with Dr. Michael Niccole, Board Certified plastic surgeon and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach California. And he said, "there are a few subtle but noticeable changes that suggest she may have opted for non-surgical aesthetic enhancements."

As for what she may have had done, it was Bondi's under eyes that stood out to Niccole. "There's no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved," Niccole said. "She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area. The result is very natural and rejuvenating."

Under-eye hollows can become more pronounced as you age, and so under-eye fillers help plump up the area. Plus there's a relatively quick recovery time, perfect for someone who's busy and in the public eye the way that Bondi is.