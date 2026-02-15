What Pam Bondi Looked Like In Her Younger Years
Being a woman in the president's cabinet means everyone's observing her sense of style. Sadly, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is on the list of Republican women without any flair in their outfits. Bondi hasn't succumbed to Mar-a-Lago face though, and hasn't been scrutinized for her physical looks as much as other prominent MAGA figures, such as Kimberly Guilfoyle or White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, she's definitely dealt with plastic surgery rumors like her counterparts since she looks pretty different in 2025 than she did in the early 2010s.
In 2010, Bondi ran against Dan Gelber for attorney general in Florida and won. The politician spoke with Tampa Bay 28 about her opponent's civility and their mutual respect for each other. Bondi's smooth skin on her cheeks, forehead and under her eyes made her look significantly younger than 45 years old. The only lines on her face appeared around her mouth when she talked to reporters. Her trademark blonde hair and minimal eye makeup are two things that Bondi maintained during her time in the White House.
Bondi didn't care much about fashion or politics when she was younger
Pam Bondi spoke at the RNC ahead of Mitt Romney's presidential campaign in 2012. At 46 years old, Bondi had a much fuller face than she did as a member of Donald Trump's cabinet. Her skin at the convention looks slightly tanned, and her jawline lacked definition. Bondi also wore some dark eye makeup with false lashes and had a reddish tint on her lips. More than 13 years later, she ditched the tan and heavy eye makeup for a fresher natural look.
As Florida's first female attorney general, Bondi was compared to Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde" in the Business Observer. Ironically, the blonde attorney wasn't as fashionable as Elle Woods back in the day. Her 2017 Instagram post celebrating her nephew's 19th birthday showed that Bondi never stayed on top of dyeing her roots.
Bondi eventually switched from having a non-politician image to endorsing Trump and joining his cabinet as the U.S. AG. It's a bit shocking given her history, but her loose grip on staying in style remains pretty consistent throughout her public career. Bondi has a thing for aging herself in outdated outfits and wearing makeup that shouldn't be captured up close during her time in the White House. On the bright side, her naturally youthful appearance is beneficial as she ages.