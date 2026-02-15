What Pam Bondi Looked Like In Her Younger Years

Being a woman in the president's cabinet means everyone's observing her sense of style. Sadly, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is on the list of Republican women without any flair in their outfits. Bondi hasn't succumbed to Mar-a-Lago face though, and hasn't been scrutinized for her physical looks as much as other prominent MAGA figures, such as Kimberly Guilfoyle or White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, she's definitely dealt with plastic surgery rumors like her counterparts since she looks pretty different in 2025 than she did in the early 2010s.

In 2010, Bondi ran against Dan Gelber for attorney general in Florida and won. The politician spoke with Tampa Bay 28 about her opponent's civility and their mutual respect for each other. Bondi's smooth skin on her cheeks, forehead and under her eyes made her look significantly younger than 45 years old. The only lines on her face appeared around her mouth when she talked to reporters. Her trademark blonde hair and minimal eye makeup are two things that Bondi maintained during her time in the White House.