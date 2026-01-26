The Most Jarring Plastic Surgery Transformations In MAGA History
In 2024, a phenomenon called "Mar-a-Lago face" began gaining momentum in the MAGA universe. Named after Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago face usually refers to a certain aesthetic presumably created by a range of cosmetic procedures. The look, which typically involves full lips, smooth skin, sharp chins, lots of Botox, lifted eyes, and bright white teeth, has purportedly become quite popular among the members of the president's circle. As Washington D.C.-based plastic surgeon Troy Pittman told The Guardian in 2025, MAGA power players apparently aren't being shy about cosmetic work nowadays. "[T]here is this glamming up of Washington with this new administration, so it's become more prevalent," he said. "They're OK with looking enhanced."
They may be fine with making noticeable changes to their natural faces, but perhaps thanks to the enduring stigma surrounding invasive and noninvasive cosmetic work, they don't seem keen on opening up about what they have had done. What's more, before Mar-a-Lago face took hold, there were rumblings about whether or not Trump's family members, high-profile supporters, and even Trump himself have sought cosmetic alterations. More often than not, they maintain they've never modified their appearance. Or at the very least, they won't comment on the rumors.
Though many of the public figures on this list have not confirmed getting any sort of plastic surgery, it's hard to deny that some level of change has taken place. Naturally, there's been a lot of chatter about some of the more jarring MAGA transformations in recent years.
Donald Trump
Even before Donald Trump became president, there were rumors about the evolution of his look. It's fair to say that while the former reality star has not done an entire 180 on his natural features, it seems he's made some alterations. Donald Trump's hairline, which has transformed over the years, suggests at least one hair transplant, while smoother skin in more recent photos has left some to wonder if he's done anything to his face.
While Donald's second ex-wife, Ivana Trump, testified that he underwent a scalp reduction procedure in 1989, the president has yet to fess up to receiving any sort of plastic surgery. Multiple experts believe that Donald has actually received multiple hair transplants, but other procedures are up for debate. In 2024, Dr. Salar Hazany, a Beverly Hills board-certified dermatologist, told The List that, in his professional opinion, Donald's physical transformation isn't from a facelift, although something similar.
Melania Trump
Though it might seem like Melania Trump's face has gone through some changes over the decades, she has denied going under the knife or injecting her face with Botox several times.In a 2016 interview with GQ, for example, Donald Trump's third wife stated, "It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom [did]."
A number of experts agree that the first lady has probably gotten a thing or two done at some point. In 2025, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally told the Irish Star that he suspects Melania has most likely undergone a brow lift, rhinoplasty, and blepharoplasty. "Pricing for these treatments is highly provider dependent, but the total cost of all three treatments could have been north of $30,000," Dr. McNally added.
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump is no stranger to having cameras in her face, especially after becoming a presidential advisor to her father during his first term in the Oval Office. Pictures taken of Ivanka head-on indicate that Donald Trump's second-eldest child looks different from the way she did in her younger years. Ivanka's cheeks look more defined, and her nose appears to have a different slant.
Ivanka has yet to confirm or deny the rumors of plastic surgery, but according to experts, it looks like she's gone under the knife more than once. In November 2024, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie told the U.S. Express, "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger." In October 2025, Dr. Raffi Hovsepian offered a similar hypothesis to Radar Online. "The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face," he said.
Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, is another member of the Trump family who has served as a presidential advisor, although the Kushner family is filthy rich and well-known on their own. In recent years, the way Kushner's facial features move, or actually don't move, has become a hot topic of discussion. There's been a good deal of chatter about whether or not he's had cosmetic enhancements, but he's never confirmed or denied the rumors.
In 2020, Hadley Freeman for The Guardian published an article about the way the public tends to fixate on whether or not someone has gotten work done on their face, using Kushner as a prime example. "Serving time in Trump's White House has revealed Kushner's true nature through his face. Well, that, or an absolute ton of Botox," Freeman wrote with a flourishing finish.
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump's firstborn child and son, Donald Trump Jr., shares a lot of characteristics with his father, including beefing with other celebrities online. Compared to some of his relatives, Don Jr.'s looks haven't changed too drastically, but his significantly more defined jawline is hard to ignore.
Regarding Donald Trump Jr.'s rumored plastic surgery journey, there's been debate about whether or not his face shape changed due to age and lifestyle changes, or if he had work done. What's more, growing facial hair certainly altered his overall look as well. There's almost no question, however, that he has a set of veneers. While getting veneers doesn't involve going under the knife, it sure is a significant modification to a person's appearance. Considering that a single porcelain veneer can cost thousands of dollars, this enhancement is not one to be taken lightly, financially or otherwise.
Lara Trump
Lara Trump (née Yunaska) has been married to Donald Trump's third child, Eric Trump, since 2014, although she holds her own as a TV producer and talk show host. As another member of the Trump family who has spent a lot of time in the public eye, there's no denying that Lara's visage has shifted drastically over the years. Hair and makeup can easily change how someone looks, but not their facial features. When looking at old photos of Lara versus more recent pics, her lips are noticeably fuller now, as is her face; there is seldom a wrinkle in sight, either.
While Lara Trump has yet to comment on her transformation, all signs point to a fair amount of lip fillers and Botox being utilized over the years. As reported by US Express, Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu proposed to the Irish Star that Lara's cosmetic work includes fillers, Botox, a nose job, and eyelid surgery. "A closer examination of Lara's recent photos is suggestive of blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, in my opinion," Dr. Seymenoglu said.
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump's fourth child, is another member of the family whose look has evolved over the years. Her lips appear to be fuller, while her cheekbones and jaw area look more defined. There's also been speculation about whether or not she's had a nose job.
Tiffany hasn't addressed any rumors of cosmetic enhancements, but it's hard to deny that her new look falls under the "Mar-a-Lago face" umbrella. When Dr. Dennis Schimf, a board-certified plastic surgeon located in Charleston, South Carolina, spoke to The List in 2024, he hypothesized that Tiffany has utilized cheek and chin fillers, which help accentuate and exaggerate features without having to undergo traditional surgery.
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle is best known as Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée (and the ex-wife of California governor Gavin Newsom), although she's been the United States ambassador to Greece since September 2025. Guilfoyle's current physical appearance perfectly encapsulates the trending Mar-a-Lago face: every feature is exaggerated and full, especially her lips and cheeks. Her nose also sports a new slope.
Guilfoyle has yet to disclose her plastic surgery journey, but just because something has never been openly confirmed doesn't mean it never happened. As plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf told Glam, she may have had a facelift, neck lift, nose job, and blepharoplasty. In an Instagram video, Dr. Gary Motykie noted weight loss, Botox, and filler could've contributed to Guilfoyle's transformation, too.
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem has been making big waves since at least 2011, between serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the Governor of South Dakota, and now working as the Secretary of Homeland Security. Since Noem has been in politics for so long, she's had several official portraits taken — and her visage certainly has morphed over time. As the years go on, her lips look fuller, her skin appears smoother, and her nose and jaw have slightly different shapes from before.
Unlike some of the faces of MAGA, Noem has actually confirmed some of the chatter regarding her enhancements — but not all. In 2024, Noem announced on her Instagram that she received veneers from Smile Texas, a dentist in Houston. Besides that, Noem's change in appearance is presumably thanks to Botox and fillers.
Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer is known for her loyalty to the MAGA movement and her far-right political activism, especially online. She also has apparently embraced Mar-a-Lago face. Loomer's look has changed considerably over the last several years, with her lips and cheeks both fuller, and her jawline more defined.
As Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Newport Beach, told Glam in 2025, "Overall, her appearance shows signs of multiple aesthetic procedures, especially in the forehead, lips, cheeks, lower eyelids, and possibly the lower face." He also speculated she may have had a nose job and a facelift.
Karoline Leavitt
Since January 2025, Karoline Leavitt has served as Donald Trump's official spokesperson, the youngest person to ever have the job. What's more, Leavitt's look — which may or may not involve plastic surgery — has received Donald Trump's stamp of approval.
There have been questions about whether or not she's had a nose job, and her apparent love of fillers inadvertently spread like fire across social media in December 2025. In an unfiltered photo taken of Leavitt by Christopher Anderson for Vanity Fair, needle marks are clearly visible around her lips. While it hasn't been 100% confirmed that Leavitt got filler before the photoshoot, it's hard to deny otherwise.
Matt Gaetz
Somehow it feels like forever ago, and just yesterday, that Matt Gaetz was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Following his resignation from Congress in 2024, he started hosting "The Matt Gaetz Show" in January 2025. Gaetz is no stranger to controversy or being a hot topic of discussion, with netizens commenting on his changing face for several years now.
Gaetz is another prime example of the Mar-a-Lago trend at work, although the ex-congressman hasn't confirmed any rumors of cosmetic enhancements. In 2024, Dr. Corey Hartman told Esquire that in his professional opinion, Gaetz went overboard on the fillers and Botox. "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," Hartman said.
Erika Kirk
Pageant alum Erika Kirk has long been a staunch MAGA supporter, although it wasn't until the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, that she fully embraced being in front of the political cameras. Over the years, Erika's facial features have undergone their own transformation, long blond hair and heavy makeup aside, however no procedures have been confirmed.
Erika may not be the exact poster child for the Mar-a-Lago look, but it's hard to say that she hasn't been influenced in some way. Speaking to Glam about Erika's new look, Dr. Frederick Weniger, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Hilton Head, South Carolina, speculated that Botox and fillers were at work. Dr. Weniger also mused that she might've also gotten a nose job or her eyelids done at some point, but that's pure conjecture. "[N]either stands out strongly enough to say with certainty," he said.
Elon Musk
Although Elon Musk has had an up and down relationship with Donald Trump, the infamous businessman and former presidential senior advisor is still a full-fledged MAGA supporter. Much like his friendship with Trump, Musk's appearance has gone through some changes — especially regarding his hairline.
While Musk has not confirmed getting work done, experts and plastic surgery clinics, like Fibemed, believe that the possible list of cosmetic enhancements includes at least one hair transplant, Botox, fillers, and jawline contouring. Talks of a facelift or neck lift have also circulated.
Megyn Kelly
Although Megyn Kelly once found herself at odds with Donald Trump, she has put their rift behind her to become one of the more prominent faces of the MAGA movement. The famous talk show host, attorney, and former Fox correspondent is no stranger to looking sharp and professional in front of the cameras, and judging by before-and-after side-by-side photos, she doesn't seem to be a stranger to making tweaks to her face.
Kelly is one of the rare MAGA women who readily admits to receiving Botox, with the star frequently boasting about the benefits on "The Megyn Kelly Show." In one Instagram clip, Kelly encouraged women to invest in Botox because it "allows you to age, but age well." However, she was quick to clarify she's against fillers. In 2024, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westrich told The U.S. Sun he believes Kelly has gotten a nose job at some point. Kelly has not confirmed this.
Jeanine Pirro
From a television judge to an acting District of Columbia attorney, Jeanine Pirro's physical transformation is another example of one that has evolved slowly throughout the years, but becomes evident when looking at pictures taken decades apart. Sure, it's totally natural for a person's face to look different as they age. However, her seemingly different nose, fuller lips, and a new eyelid shape don't count.
Pirro is yet another person in Donald Trump's circle who hasn't addressed her physical transformation. After posting a black-and-white throwback photo on Facebook, The List spoke to Dr. Michael Niccole, the founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, about what could be making Pirro look so different. Dr. Niccole proposed a facelift and upper eyelid surgery, remarking, "There is no question she's had facial reconstruction."
George Santos
George Santos has had the internet in a chokehold ever since he became a member of the House of Representatives. In recent years, Santos' higher eyebrows, fuller flips, and rounder face have been hard to miss. He told Page Six in November 2024 that it is due to a mix of Botox, fillers, facial threads, and Ozempic.
Santos' cosmetic procedures aren't the most jarring of the bunch, but they do stand out amongst the MAGA crowd because of how they tied into his eventual expulsion from Congress. Santos isn't the first politician to be accused of fraud, although the allegations of what he spent campaign money on are interesting: the House Ethics Committee and the US government, as reported by People, alleged that Santos spent thousands of misappropriated funds on Botox and other facial treatments.
Susan Dell
Susan Dell, the wife of the founder of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist in her own right. In December 2025, the Dells met with Donald Trump to announce a $6.25 billion donation to "Trump Accounts," aka saving accounts for children. Despite the staggering donation, netizens couldn't stop talking about Susan's face and how drastically different she looks now versus the early 2000s.
While Susan has yet to address the sweeping rumors of what has caused her face to change, her silence hasn't stopped experts from weighing in. In an Instagram video, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong speculated that Susan has gotten a brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid tissue removal), filler, Botox, and possible buccal fat removal. Dr. Michael Zarrabi, a Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon, told The List that a facelift was also a possibility. "Overall, her facial features show remarkably minimal aging: her cheeks remain full, her jawline is crisp, and her neck looks youthful," he said.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj has jumped on the MAGA bandwagon, with plenty of Barbz scratching their heads at the rapper's appearance at the 2025 Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference. It's no stretch to say her look has changed a lot since her career first blew up in the mid '00s. Though she has denied undergoing any facial procedures like a rhinoplasty, she has opened up about getting a breast reduction and non-surgical butt lift.
Minaj has also expressed regret about getting work done on her body. In a 2022 episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," Minaj said, "When people would tease me about having a flat butt, it made me hyper-aware of that insecurity. It pushed me to make a quick and poorly informed choice." On a November 2023 episode of "The Run-Through with Vogue," Minaj doubled down on this regret. "Seeing my son did remind me of myself so much, my real self. And it made me think, 'Why didn't I like this?'" she said.