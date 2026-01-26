The Most Jarring Plastic Surgery Transformations In MAGA History

In 2024, a phenomenon called "Mar-a-Lago face" began gaining momentum in the MAGA universe. Named after Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago face usually refers to a certain aesthetic presumably created by a range of cosmetic procedures. The look, which typically involves full lips, smooth skin, sharp chins, lots of Botox, lifted eyes, and bright white teeth, has purportedly become quite popular among the members of the president's circle. As Washington D.C.-based plastic surgeon Troy Pittman told The Guardian in 2025, MAGA power players apparently aren't being shy about cosmetic work nowadays. "[T]here is this glamming up of Washington with this new administration, so it's become more prevalent," he said. "They're OK with looking enhanced."

They may be fine with making noticeable changes to their natural faces, but perhaps thanks to the enduring stigma surrounding invasive and noninvasive cosmetic work, they don't seem keen on opening up about what they have had done. What's more, before Mar-a-Lago face took hold, there were rumblings about whether or not Trump's family members, high-profile supporters, and even Trump himself have sought cosmetic alterations. More often than not, they maintain they've never modified their appearance. Or at the very least, they won't comment on the rumors.

Though many of the public figures on this list have not confirmed getting any sort of plastic surgery, it's hard to deny that some level of change has taken place. Naturally, there's been a lot of chatter about some of the more jarring MAGA transformations in recent years.