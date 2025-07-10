These Unfiltered Kimberly Guilfoyle Pics Put Her Rumored Plastic Surgery On Blast & It's So Jarring

If you've been wondering what exactly Mar-A-Lago face is and who has clearly tried the trend, we recommend looking no further than Kimberly Guilfoyle. One look at the U.S. Ambassador to Greece's old modeling pics is all it takes to see that she was unrecognizable before her rumored plastic surgery. And there are plenty of photos that show just how drastic her look has gotten.

Some pics of Guilfoyle when she was young make us miss her pre-plastic surgery face. The MAGA-loving former model looks like an entirely different person these days, and it doesn't seem to be due to normal signs of aging. Now in her 50s, Guilfoyle has certainly made some changes to her style, but this seems to go beyond extra heavy makeup and long locks. The former Fox News host certainly has the look of someone who appears to have gone under the knife more than once in her life. And while we might not have definitive proof that Guilfoyle has had her fair share of work done on her face, what we do have are some photos of her without her signature over-the-top photo-editing that give total botched vibes.