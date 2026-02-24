Heartbreaking Details About Savannah Guthrie's Husband's Quiet Visit To The Today Show
Savannah Guthrie has been married to Michael Feldman for 10 years, and Savannah and Feldmand have two children together. Right now, the couple is facing what is surely one of the hardest things they've gone through: the abduction of Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1. Police have confirmed that she was taken from her home in Tucson against her will. In the midst of all of this, Savannah has, understandably, taken time off from the "Today" show. But Feldman apparently made a quiet and tearful visit to the set earlier in February, according to Page Six.
Someone who was on set during Feldman's visit spoke to Page Six about what happened. It turns out that Feldman went there to thank the team at the show in an emotional meeting.
"It was a large group and he went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs," a source at the show told the outlet. "This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They're more than coworkers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too."
Savannah Guthrie's husband is helping keep her connected to her Today show family
There's speculation that Savannah Guthrie may never return to the "Today" show in the wake of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, but as Michael Feldman's visit to the show just reinforced, it's clear that she's very much loved by this extended family that she's built for herself at NBC. Her colleagues have reportedly been wondering about the best way to help Savannah at this time, whether it be to help arrange meals or take care of her kids, via Page Six. We're glad to know that Feldman has been able to keep the connection with the team at the show in New York City while Savannah is staying in Arizona.
On February 24, Savannah released a tearful message on Instagram offering up to a $1 million reward, saying: "someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me."
The FBI has released photos and video footage of a potential suspect in Nancy's case, which Feldman has also shared on Instagram. The Guthrie family has been cleared of any potential involvement in the kidnapping, and the search is currently ongoing for 84-year-old Nancy.