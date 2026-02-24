Heartbreaking Details About Savannah Guthrie's Husband's Quiet Visit To The Today Show

Savannah Guthrie has been married to Michael Feldman for 10 years, and Savannah and Feldmand have two children together. Right now, the couple is facing what is surely one of the hardest things they've gone through: the abduction of Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1. Police have confirmed that she was taken from her home in Tucson against her will. In the midst of all of this, Savannah has, understandably, taken time off from the "Today" show. But Feldman apparently made a quiet and tearful visit to the set earlier in February, according to Page Six.

Someone who was on set during Feldman's visit spoke to Page Six about what happened. It turns out that Feldman went there to thank the team at the show in an emotional meeting.

"It was a large group and he went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs," a source at the show told the outlet. "This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They're more than coworkers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too."