The Trump Admin Member Who Savannah Guthrie Has Known For Decades

Pam Bondi has been in touch with Savannah Guthrie directly via telephone in the wake of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, according to Axios. And the FBI released footage of a potential suspect in the case.

On February 24, Savannah posted a tearful video on Instagram in which she spoke of still having hope for Nancy's safe homecoming, thanked those who'd been praying for her and her family, and offered a $1 million reward for her mother's return. But she also acknowledged that "she may already be gone ... If this is what is to be, we will accept it."

Nancy's disappearance has caught the attention of the entire country. So many celebrities and politicians from both sides of the aisle, from Pam Bondi to Maria Shriver to Khloe Kardashian to Jennifer Garner, have expressed their love and support for the Guthrie family. Savannah has stepped away from the "Today" show in the wake of her mother's disappearance and might not come back. But given her history on the "Today" show, which millions of people start their day with, she has a country full of viewers who are also hoping for a positive outcome.