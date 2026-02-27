The Trump Admin Member Who Savannah Guthrie Has Known For Decades
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of longtime "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her home on February 1. The FBI got involved in the search for Nancy, and even Donald Trump expressed his support for Savannah and the Guthrie family in the search for Nancy. And we found out during a press conference about Nancy's disappearance that Attorney General Pam Bondi also knows Savannah.
"I've known Savannah for over 30 years, and it's breaking my heart," Bondi told reporters on February 6 when asked about the investigation (via NBC New York). Bondi also reiterated Savannah's call for prayers during the difficult time. "Pray for her," Bondi said, "Pray for her beautiful mom. Pray for her family." Bondi also confirmed that the FBI was helping the local police in Tucson to try to find out what had happened to the missing 84-year-old.
Savannah Guthrie has thanked people for prayers and asked for Nancy's return
Pam Bondi has been in touch with Savannah Guthrie directly via telephone in the wake of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, according to Axios. And the FBI released footage of a potential suspect in the case.
On February 24, Savannah posted a tearful video on Instagram in which she spoke of still having hope for Nancy's safe homecoming, thanked those who'd been praying for her and her family, and offered a $1 million reward for her mother's return. But she also acknowledged that "she may already be gone ... If this is what is to be, we will accept it."
Nancy's disappearance has caught the attention of the entire country. So many celebrities and politicians from both sides of the aisle, from Pam Bondi to Maria Shriver to Khloe Kardashian to Jennifer Garner, have expressed their love and support for the Guthrie family. Savannah has stepped away from the "Today" show in the wake of her mother's disappearance and might not come back. But given her history on the "Today" show, which millions of people start their day with, she has a country full of viewers who are also hoping for a positive outcome.