Photos Of Kash Patel & His Girlfriend That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

There's nothing new about a political couple with a massive age gap, especially in MAGAland. In fact, there are quite a few political couples with bigger age gaps than people realize. The FBI director is likely one of them. Kash Patel is 45 years old, while his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, is just 27. This makes Patel nearly two decades older than his partner. And, sometimes, how they present themselves makes that age gap appear even worse.

While we may have become a bit desensitized to big age gap relationships in the public eye, it's worth considering that Patel and Wilkins' age gap means that he was 18 years old when she was born. And this means that this couple likely has some very different life experiences between the two of them. Still, you're not alone if you never noticed that these two were so different in age. After looking at these pics of the pair, however, you won't be able to forget it.