Photos Of Kash Patel & His Girlfriend That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
There's nothing new about a political couple with a massive age gap, especially in MAGAland. In fact, there are quite a few political couples with bigger age gaps than people realize. The FBI director is likely one of them. Kash Patel is 45 years old, while his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, is just 27. This makes Patel nearly two decades older than his partner. And, sometimes, how they present themselves makes that age gap appear even worse.
While we may have become a bit desensitized to big age gap relationships in the public eye, it's worth considering that Patel and Wilkins' age gap means that he was 18 years old when she was born. And this means that this couple likely has some very different life experiences between the two of them. Still, you're not alone if you never noticed that these two were so different in age. After looking at these pics of the pair, however, you won't be able to forget it.
When Kash Patel's jeans and blazer outfit flopped
In September 2024, Alexis Wilkins took to X to show off a few pics of her and Kash Patel visiting her hometown, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wilkins donned a red, white, and blue printed dress for the occasion. Patel also wore a print in the form of an odd, subtly patterned blazer. This might have worked had he styled it differently. Yet, he chose to pair this with a white button-down shirt and medium-wash jeans, leaving him looking a bit on the dorky side compared to Wilkins.
They looked like a father-daughter duo on NYE
To ring in 2026, Alexis Wilkins sported a full glam look. Kash Patel sported a full dad look. With bold eye makeup and a body-hugging LBD, Wilkins looked how most 20-somethings might style themselves for a New Year's Eve bash. Her beau, on the other hand, looked like he'd be heading to bed before the ball dropped. Not only did Patel's glasses and flannel combo make him appear older than Wilkins, but he looked way more casual, too. Matching her dressed-up energy for the holiday would've worked better.
They rocked mismatched wedding guest attire
Waving goodbye to 2025 wasn't the first time Kash Patel's outfit totally clashed with Alexis Wilkins' look. In March 2025, the couple got dressed to the nines for a friend's wedding. Well, actually, Wilkins got dressed to the nines. Patel wore a suit and left his sneakers on. Maybe he just prefers a more casual look than Wilkins does. For special events, though, Patel should try to dress up to coordinate with Wilkins' vibe – even if he was already partying it up in college the day she was born.
When their rodeo 'fits totally clashed
In August 2025, Kash Patel hit the rodeo alongside Alexis Wilkins. This time, the FBI director forwent his usual uptight attire for something a bit more laid-back. Unfortunately, this gray hoodie and baseball cap combination reminded us of the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme. In a denim shirt, full makeup, and long, sleek locks, Wilkins had Gen-Z vibes at the rodeo and looked way more put together than her other half.
When Kash Patel's dressy attire was so out-of-date
The day before Inauguration Day in 2025, Alexis Wilkins posed for a picture sandwiched between Kash Patel and Donald Trump's worst lawyer, Alina Habba. Both Wilkins and Patel were dressed to the nines in the photo the singer shared on X. Yet, Patel's outfit here didn't just make him look older than his girlfriend; it kind of made it look like he time traveled to 2025 from decades before. This plaid, three-piece suit looked so dated, and it made him look dated, too.
When their party 'fits made them look decades apart
In April 2024, Alexis Wilkins shared a photo dump on Instagram. Right in the middle of the carousel, she included a photo of her and Kash Patel posing with friends at an event. Wilkins looked ready to hit the club in a bodycon green dress. Patel, on the other end, looked a bit too old for the club thanks to his red blazer and gray pants combo. As is often the case, Patel's ensemble made him look older, while Wilkins' made her look even younger.