These Political Couples Have Bigger Age Gaps Than We Realized

President Donald Trump has been married three times — first to Ivana Trump, who was only three years younger than him, and then to actress and model Marla Maples, who is 17 years his junior. Over a year after their split in 1997, Donald met model Melania Knauss at a party in New York, and they began a romance soon after. While it's obvious there's a significant discrepancy in their ages, Donald and Melania's 24-year age gap is actually record-setting.

Advertisement

Theirs is the largest age gap for any president since the dawn of the 20th Century. There have only been two other U.S. presidents with bigger age gaps in their marriages. The overall record goes to John Tyler, the 10th president, who was 30 years older than his wife, Julia. Notably, the second-largest age gap was between Grover Cleveland and his wife, Frances Cleveland, who was 28 years younger than him. Interestingly, Cleveland has another thing in common with Donald as he is the only president to be elected to two non-consecutive terms in office, serving as both our 22nd and 24th president.

In 1999, Melania sat down for an interview with Don Dahler, who asked the model about her romance with Trump and claims made by critics that she was only dating the real-estate mogul for his money. "People who talk like this, they don't know me," Melania said at the time (via the Daily Mail). "You can't sleep or to hug or to talk [sic] with beautiful things, with a beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses, you can't do that. You could feel very empty."

Advertisement